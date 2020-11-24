Senior Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the first two Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The duo is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As per several reports, their chances of featuring in the final two Tests also remain bleak. Here is more on the same.

Report What is the current situation?

To be in contention for the third Test, Ishant will have to board a plane almost immediately. The 14-day hard quarantine rule in Australia means he can start training only after two weeks. Besides, Rohit can be cleared to travel only in the second week of December and will need two weeks of further rehabilitation, after which a final assessment can be made.

Ravi Shastri 'They should depart within next few days', said Shastri

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently gave an update about Rohit and Ishant. Considering the mandatory 14-day quarantine, the duo must board fly out in the upcoming week in order to feature in the Test series. "If you need to play, you've got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. Otherwise, it's going to be tough," said Shastri.

Development The duo has been training at the NCA

Recently, Ishant bowled a couple of long spells in Bengaluru. He was closely monitored by the chairman of selectors, Sunil Joshi, and the NCA chief, Rahul Dravid, among others. Meanwhile, Rohit also has been sweating it out to prove his fitness. He was earlier omitted from all three squads for the tour, however, the BCCI gave him a nod for the Test series.

Information Rohit had cleared the air on his injury

Recently, Rohit cleared the air over the controversy that erupted over his exclusion from all the three squads for Team India's Australia tour. He revealed his hamstring issue is fine and that he was constantly in touch with the BCCI.

Management Team management wants the two players to be fully fit