Despite Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanting Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, the Argentine could be on the move. As per reports, Messi is keen to leave the Spanish club and is believed to be wanting to play under Guardiola. Messi is set to hold formal talks with City over a move next summer. Here's more.

Pep on Messi What Guardiola said regarding Messi

Messi's contract ends next summer and he could sign pre-contract terms with any club outside Spain from January 1. "Messi is a Barcelona player. I said it a thousand times. As a fan, I want Leo to finish there," said Guardiola. The Spaniard said it's up to Messi. "His contract finishes this year [season] and I don't know what will happen in his mind."

City City keen to land Barca legend Messi

According to a report in Mirror, Manchester City have already dished out the plans over their transfer activity after getting manager Guardiola to sign a contract extension. Whether the Premier League club will move for Messi in January by proposing a nominal transfer fee or will swoop for him in the summer, isn't yet known. However, they could agree a pre-contract in January.

Deals KDB, Sterling could be offered better deals soon

The report also adds that mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne and forward Raheem Sterling could sign lucrative contract extensions. De Bruyne is all set to sign a £350,000-a-week deal that will run until 2025. Meanwhile, Sterling, has more than two years still to run on his £300,000-a-week contract. However, the England international is likely to get an even better deal soon.

City Landing Messi will see City make a statement of intent

City's squad is filled with many superstars and getting Messi will see them make a statement of intent. Despite an indifferent start to the 2020-21 campaign, Messi could get going for City under a manager with whom he enjoyed a lot of success at Barcelona in the past. It's obvious that Messi isn't happy at Barca and is keen to fight for trophies.

Transfer request Messi had handed in a transfer request

The Argentine handed in a transfer request on August 25, saying he wanted to exercise a clause in his contract which he said allowed him to leave for free. However, Barca quashed his hopes and said that the £624m release clause would have to be met. In an interview with Goal, Messi said Josep Maria Bartomeu didn't keep his word.

Spell Messi had to continue at Barca