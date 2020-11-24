Gameweek eight of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Sunday and we witnessed some crucial results as the table is shaping up beautifully. Borussia Dortmund enjoyed a stunning 5-2 win against Hertha Berlin, whereas, Bayer Leverkusen won to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. The likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Gladbach drew their respective games. Here are the key numbers.

Bayern Werder Bremen hold champions Bayern

Josh Sargent's goal saw Werder Bremen enjoy a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, with Kingsley Coman equalizing for the hosts. Bayern manager Hansi Flick managed his 50th game in all competitions for the club. Notably, the Bavarians have scored at least once in 35 competitive games in a row. In terms of other milestones, Manuel Neuer made his 400th competitive outing for Bayern.

Gladbach 10-man Augsburg deny Gladbach victory

Daniel Caligiuri's deflected effort earned Augsburg a point against Gladbach. Earlier, Florian Neuhaus had scored for the latter to hand them a crucial lead. Neuhaus now has four goals for club and country this season. Gladbach are unbeaten at home this season, having registered one win and three draws in the Bundesliga. Caligiuri scored his third league goal of the campaign.

Dortmund Haaland's magic sees Dortmund win big

Golden Boy Erling Haaland scored four goals as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Hertha. With 23 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund in just 22 appearances, Haaland broke Uwe Seeler's record of scoring 20-plus times in his first 22 league matches. Haaland scored away from home in the Bundesliga for the first time this season. He also registered four goals for the first time for Dortmund.

Numbers Leverkusen win five league games on the trot, Leipzig held

Aleksandar Dragovic made the difference for Bayer Leverkusen as they sealed five straight wins in the Bundesliga as they overcame Arminia Bielefeld. Notably, Dragovic scored his first Bundesliga goal since December 2018. Meanwhile, Yussuf Poulsen earned a point for Leipzig against Frankfurt after scoring his third goal of the season. Frankfurt have now drawn four of their last five Bundesliga matches.

Information Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko scripts Bundesliga history

At 16 years and one day old, Youssoufa Moukoko has replaced former Dortmund star Nuri Sahin as the Bundesliga's youngest ever player. Sahin was a month off his 17th birthday when he played against Wolfsburg in August 2005.

