Australia are set to face India in a four-match Test series, starting December 17 in Adelaide. Notably, the series opener is set to be a Day-Night affair. Australia have played seven Day-Night Tests so far, having maintained a 100% record. India have played one D/N Test and won the same last year against neighbors Bangladesh. Here we look at Australia's impressive numbers.

100% record Australia have maintained a 100% record in Day-Night Tests

Australia beat New Zealand in the first D/N Test ever back in 2015. They beat South Africa and Pakistan respectively in 2016. In 2017, Australia overcame England during The Ashes. The Aussies had a fruitful 2019, having won all three D/N Tests. They overcame Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

Hunting ground Australia have been ruthless at the Adelaide Oval

Australia have played all of their seven D/N Tests at home. Four matches have been held at the Adelaide Oval so far. Being in comfort as far as the conditions are concerned, Australia are the favorites against Team India. Two D/N Tests have been played at the Gabba in Brisbane, whereas, one match was played at the Perth Stadium.

Centuries Six Australian batsmen have registered centuries in D/N Tests

Six Australian batsmen have registered centuries in Day-Night Tests. The players are: Usman Khawaja (145 vs South Africa, 2016), Steve Smith (106 vs Pakistan, 2016), Peter Handscomb (105 vs Pakistan, 2016), Shaun Marsh (126 vs England, 2017), David Warner (335* vs Pakistan, 2019), Marnus Labuschagne (169 vs Pakistan, 2019) and 143 versus New Zealand in 2019.

Duo Labuschagne and Warner shine with these stats

In three innings, Labuschagne has amassed scores of 162, 143 and 50. He is the only Australian batsman to hit two centuries in D/N Tests. Notably, southpaw David Warner has the highest score by an Australian in D/N Tests (335*). It's also the overall highest score in D/N Tests. Warner's triple century was the second by a batsman in D/N Tests after Azhar Ali.

Batting Other notable batting stats of Australia

Warner has slammed 596 runs in six D/N Tests, with that 335* making up for the bulk of his tally. Steve Smith has an impressive tally, scoring one century and three fifties in D/N Tests. The 361-run partnership for the second wicket by Warner and Labuschagne against Pakistan is the highest ever in D/N Tests.

Information Starc has impressed for Australia in D/N Tests