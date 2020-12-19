Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 12:33 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
India perished in what turned out to be a dramatic first session on Day 3 of the ongoing Adelaide Test.
The visitors, who had claimed a lead of 53 runs, could muster only 36 in the second innings.
This has become their lowest-ever total in Test cricket.
A number of other forgettable records were registered in the session.
We look at the same.
India began with their overnight score of 9/1, after they lost Prithvi Shaw in the final session on Day 2.
However, Australia were on charge in the first hour, reducing India to 19/6.
Interestingly, none of India's batsmen reached the double figures, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravichandran Ashwin getting dismissed for a duck.
Eventually, India ended their innings at 36/9d.
As mentioned, India recorded their lowest-ever score in a Test innings (36).
The previous-lowest score was 42, which India recorded against England at Lord's in 1974.
Notably, India's third-lowest score in Test cricket is also against Australia (58, Brisbane, 1947).
Overall, India registered the seventh-lowest score in the history of Test cricket.
New Zealand top this tally (26 vs England, 1955).
This was only the second instance when no batsman reached double figures, in a Test innings.
Here are the scores: Shaw (4), Mayank (9), Bumrah (2), Pujara (0), Kohli (4), Rahane (0), Vihari (8), Saha (4), Ashwin (0), Umesh (4*), Shami (1).
A similar event took place in 1924 when SA were bowled out for 30.
Notably, Herbie Taylor recorded the highest score (7).
India's 36 is also the lowest-ever total in the history of Day/Night Tests. Interestingly, this was also their second pink-ball Test. The previous lowest score in the D/N Tests was 58, which was recorded by England against New Zealand in Auckland (2018).
Team India lost seven wickets with mere 26 runs on the score board. This has become their lowest score at the fall of seventh wicket. The previous worst-record was 28/7 vs New Zealand in Hyderabad (1969).
