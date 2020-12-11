In a bid to increase sales this month, Volkswagen dealerships across the country are offering attractive offers on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan. These deals are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of corporate discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as loyalty benefits. Here's our roundup.

Key details A detailed look at the offers and benefits

The Volkswagen Polo is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 45,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Discounts on the Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Plus include an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 80,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000. However, the Vento TSI Highline variant can be availed only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Exteriors Volkswagen Polo and Vento: At a glance

Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento sport a minimalist look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a narrow chrome-covered honeycomb grille, a trapezoidal air dam, and angular headlamps. The vehicles are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and alloy wheels. However, the former has the proportions of a hatchback while the latter is a compact sedan.

Information Power and performance

Both the Polo and Vento run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 108.6hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with adjustable leatherette seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. For the safety of the passengers, they offer multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer. A touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink connected car technology is also present.

Information What about the pricing?