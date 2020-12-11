Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 05:32 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Czech automaker Skoda is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Kodiaq SUV in India in the first half of 2021.
In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted, revealing its key design aspects.
As per the video, it will have a sleek butterfly-shaped grille, new headlights, and a refreshed air dam.
Here's our roundup.
The Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) will sport a sleek butterfly-shaped grille, slim LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a refreshed air dam.
The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillamps, and a slightly curved boot-lid shall be present on the rear end.
The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq SUV will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup.
Not much is known about the interiors of the Skoda Kodiaq (facelift). However, it should have a spacious cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle should house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it is likely to offer multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.
The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq should be up for grabs in two trims: L&K and Scout. In India, the car is expected to cost around Rs. 33 lakh, and will take on rivals like Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, as well as Toyota Fortuner.
