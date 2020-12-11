Czech automaker Skoda is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Kodiaq SUV in India in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted, revealing its key design aspects. As per the video, it will have a sleek butterfly-shaped grille, new headlights, and a refreshed air dam. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Kodiaq (facelift): At a glance

The Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) will sport a sleek butterfly-shaped grille, slim LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a refreshed air dam. The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillamps, and a slightly curved boot-lid shall be present on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq SUV will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Not much is known about the interiors of the Skoda Kodiaq (facelift). However, it should have a spacious cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle should house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it is likely to offer multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?