As India gears up for the release of one of the most awaited movies of 2020, Tenet, its director, legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan has opened up about his love for Indian cinema. He recently said, "Indian films are wonderful, kind of fundamental," adding that Hollywood movies often lack this quality. He applauded the "sensory engagement," sights and music of Bollywood. Here's more on this.

Details 'Indian movies engage the audience on a sensory level'

Nolan, who is one of the most celebrated Hollywood filmmakers, has a unique fascination for Indian cinema. Talking about the same, he said, "That sensory engagement, where you use sights, sounds, and music and everything to have very operatic experiences, I think some of the primal elements of Indian cinema very much suggest that." He suggested that Hollywood movies should also have this quality.

Details Nolan on shooting 'Tenet' in India

Nolan also shared his experience of shooting some portions of Tenet in Mumbai. The filmmaker found shooting in India a "fantastic" experience and also praised the enthusiasm and atmosphere around movie shoots and cinema in India. Interestingly, the director had earlier filmed a section of his 2012 blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Quote 'I really enjoyed working in Mumbai'

"I really enjoyed engaging with the local crew in Mumbai. Their love for the movies, and the love for the experience of making films and watching films, is just something that as a filmmaker is joyful to be a part of," the director said.

Statement I really had a tremendous experience: Nolan

Nolan further stated, "I had the great fortune of coming to Mumbai for the first time a couple of years ago and meeting local filmmakers to talk about the future of celluloid." "That experience of meeting filmmakers of Mumbai...was very inspiring for me. It immediately set my imagination to work on how I could come back there and do some shooting," he added.

Twitter Post Nolan has shared a special message for Indian fans

Christopher Nolan has a special message for audiences in India.

#Tenet In Cinemas Tomorrow.

#ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/Fhtr8ZYEq2 — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) December 3, 2020

Film 'Tenet' will release in India on December 4