England spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Test series

England 's cricket team has suffered a major blow as spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the remaining Test series against India at home. The news came after England claimed a thrilling 22-run win in the 3rd Test at Lord's. Notably, Bashir sustained a finger fracture (left hand) while bowling on Day 3 at Lord's. He will undergo surgery later this week.

Match impact England secure narrow win at Lord's Despite his injury, Bashir managed to bowl on Day 5 against India and claim the final wicket. His contribution helped England secure a thrilling 22-run victory. Bashir, England's lone specialist spinner at Lord's, took two wickets across the two innings. Overall, Bashir raced to 68 wickets from 19 Tests with an average of 39.00.

Player profile A look at Bashir's performance Bashir has been England's mainstay spinner in Test cricket since their tour of India in early 2024. His performance in the current series has also come under scrutiny as he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 54.10. However, England skipper Ben Stokes has been backing the off-spinner in the format.