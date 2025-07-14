England beat India at Lord's: PoM Ben Stokes scripts records

Captain Ben Stokes starred in England's thrilling 22-run win over India in the 3rd Test against India at Lord's . Stokes was instrumental as England successfully defended 192. He took three wickets over two long spells on a grueling Day 5. The English all-rounder also played impactul knocks in both innings. Notably, India were bowled out for 170 in the final session. Ravindra Jadeja returned unbeaten (61*).

Match impact Stokes named Player of the Match Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stellar performance at Lord's, which included knocks of 44 (110) and 33 (96). He also took five wickets across 44 overs, the third-most bowled by him in a Test, as per ESPNcricinfo. In the final innings, Stokes pushed himself with a 10-over spell before tea. Earlier on Day 5, Stokes dismissed KL Rahul to get on top.

Award Fourth award at Lord's Stokes won his fourth player-of-the-match award at Lord's, the most for a player in Tests here, as per Cricbuzz. His first such award at Lord's came against New Zealand in 2015. It was followed by another all-rounder performance against West Indies in 2017. Stokes then shone against Australia at Lord's in the 2019 Ashes. He scored an unbeaten second-innings ton.