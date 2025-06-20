Headingley Test: Jaiswal, Gill tons power India on Day 1

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed India a strong start after England asked India to bat.

Conditions helped seam and swing and credit to the openers for being patient and cashing in when the opportunities came by.

Just ahead of lunch, Rahul was dismissed by Brydon Carse in the 25th over. A fuller ball on the off side saw Rahul get tempted for a drive and he was caught at slip.

Rahul's 42 came from 78 balls. He hit 8 fours in his knock.