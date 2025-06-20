Headingley Test: Jaiswal, Gill tons power India on Day 1
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's elegant centuries helped India dominate the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.
The duo shared a 129-run partnership for the third wicket, taking India to a commanding position of 215/2 at tea on Day 1.
Post tea, Jaiswal departed before Rishabh Pant joined skipper Gill and the two have added another century-plus stand to help India score 359/3 at stumps.
Duo
Rahul and Jaiswal add 91 runs for opening wicket
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed India a strong start after England asked India to bat.
Conditions helped seam and swing and credit to the openers for being patient and cashing in when the opportunities came by.
Just ahead of lunch, Rahul was dismissed by Brydon Carse in the 25th over. A fuller ball on the off side saw Rahul get tempted for a drive and he was caught at slip.
Rahul's 42 came from 78 balls. He hit 8 fours in his knock.
Sai
Sai Sudharsan joins unwanted list with duck on Test debut
Sai Sudharsan, the young Tamil Nadu batter, became the first Indian in 14 years to get out for a duck on his Test debut.
He was dismissed without scoring a run in his maiden innings for India.
The incident took place during the final over of the opening session.
India, who were 91/1 when Sudharsan came in, went to lunch placed at 92/2. Ben Stokes dismissed the southpaw.
Stand
A 129-run stand alongside Gill
Despite being restrained at times, Jaiswal played some cracking shots like an off-drive off Josh Tongue and a six off the same bowler.
Gill, on the other hand, stuck to his natural batting style with minimum follow-through through on-side and elegant strokes on the off-side.
He impressed everyone with an off-drive off Chris Woakes and a clip off his pads for four runs.
The pair added 123 runs in the 2nd session before Jaiswal perished shortly after tea.
Dismissal
Jaiswal perishes to Stokes after tea
Jaiswal was dismissed by Stokes in the 53rd over of India's innings. A length ball which landed around the off stump and straightened after pitching saw Jaiswal play all around it as his stumps got rattled.
Jaiswal's 101 off 159 balls had 16 fours and a 6. He carried a strike rate of 63.52.
Runs
6th fifty-plus score against England in Tests for Jaiswal
Playing his 20th Test (37 innings), Jaiswal has raced to 1,899 runs at an average of 54.25.
In addition to 5 centuries, he owns 10 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 6th match versus England (10 innings), Jaiswal owns 813 runs at an average of 90.33.
He hit his 3rd hundred versus England (50s: 3).
Feats
3rd century in away Tests; 500-plus runs in SENA
Jaiswal hammered his 3rd century in away Test matches (home of opposition).
He has surpassed 800 runs (808) from 10 matches (18 innings) at an average of 47.52.
In addition to three tons, he owns 3 fifties. 542 of his Test runs in away matches have come in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).
Across 8 matches, he owns 2 tons and 2 fifties from 15 innings. He averages 38.71.
Do you know?
5th Indian batter with this record in England
As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal is now the 5th Indian batter to slam a hundred in maiden Test innings in England. He joined Murali Vijay, Vijay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly and Sandeep Patil.
Gill
6th Test hundred for Gill, including three versus England
He got to his ton off 140 balls, hitting 14 fours along the way.
Gill has hammered his 6th Test century for India. Playing his 33rd match (60 innings), he has surpassed 2,000 Test runs.
He came to this contest with 1,893 runs under his belt. In addition to six tons, Gill has smashed 7 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus England (19 innings), he has amassed 675-plus runs at 42-plus average. He has three tons and three fifties against England.
More records
More records made by Gill
As per Cricbuzz, Gill is now the ninth Indian to hit a 50+ score in maiden innings as Test captain. Aged 25y and 285d, Gill is the youngest of the nine Indian captains to do so.
Gill joined the likes of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli in terms of hitting tons in debut innings as India's Test captains.
Gill is the 23rd player to score a century in debut innings as captain. He is also the fourth-youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.
Information
Pant shines for India
Pant walked in and did a solid job for Team India. He played well to bring his experie