Who is the fastest batter to complete 5,000 T20 runs?
What's the story
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill recently became the second-fastest Indian to accomplish 5,000 T20 runs.
The star batter reached the landmark in Match 60 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Gill achieved the milestone in just 154 innings as he mustered a match-winning 53-ball 93* against the Capitals.
Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 5,000 T20 runs.
#1
Chris Gayle - 132 innings
The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is the fastest to 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He took just 132 innings to accomplish the feat, as per Cricbuzz.
The southpaw continues to be the highest run-scorer in the format with 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22 in his career (463 matches).
Gayle scored a mind-boggling number of centuries and half-centuries - 22 tons and 88 fifties.
#2
KL Rahul - 143 innings
Gill's compatriot KL Rahul is second on this list. This means he is the fastest Indian batsman to achieve the feat.
So far, Rahul has scored 8,079 runs from 237 T20 matches at an average of 42.74 with seven centuries and a strike rate of 136.53.
It must be noted that Rahul boasts the third-highest average among batters with at least 6,000 runs in the format.
#3
Shaun Marsh & Devon Conway - 144 innings
Australia's Shaun Marsh and New Zealand's Devon Conway share the third spot, having taken 144 innings apiece to get the feat.
The former finished his T20 career with 7,050 runs across 215 T20 games at 37.90. The tally includes two tons and 57 fifties.
Meanwhile, Conway has so far mustered 6,394 runs from 202 matches at a fine average of 40.98. The tally includes 50 half-centuries besides a couple of tons.
#4
Babar Azam - 145 innings
Pakistan's Babar Azam is next on this elite list. He reached the landmark in just 145 innings.
To date, Azam has scored 11,330 runs from 320 T20 matches at a phenomenal average of 43.07 (50s: 93).
No other batter with at least 6,000 runs boasts a better average.
His is only second only to Gayle in terms of T20 tons, having touched the landmark 11 times.
#5
Shubman Gill - 154 innings
Gill, who took 154 innings to get the mark, recently joined this list.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has raced to 5,072 runs from 157 T20 matches at 38.42 with his strike-rate being 138.73.
His tally includes six centuries and 32 fifties. Four of his tons have come in the IPL.
The star batter also owns a hundred in T20Is.