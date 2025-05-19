What's the story

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill recently became the second-fastest Indian to accomplish 5,000 T20 runs.

The star batter reached the landmark in Match 60 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Gill achieved the milestone in just 154 innings as he mustered a match-winning 53-ball 93* against the Capitals.

Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 5,000 T20 runs.