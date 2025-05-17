What's the story

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the much-awaited Match 59 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

As RR are already out of the playoff race, they are eyeing to finish on a high.

In contrast, the Punjab Kings are riding high on momentum, having won seven out of their 11 matches.

A couple of more wins would power them to playoffs. Here are the key player battles that can be on display.