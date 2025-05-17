IPL 2025, RR vs PBKS: Decoding key player battles
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the much-awaited Match 59 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
As RR are already out of the playoff race, they are eyeing to finish on a high.
In contrast, the Punjab Kings are riding high on momentum, having won seven out of their 11 matches.
A couple of more wins would power them to playoffs. Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Prabhsimran Singh vs Tushar Deshpande
Prabhsimran Singh has smashed fifties in each of his last four outings, including one in the suspended game against Delhi Capitals.
Hence, RR might find a way to trap him early on.
As Jofra Archer is unavailable for the remainder of the season, Tushar Deshpande will have the onus to strike with the new ball.
While Prabhsimran has a powerplay strike rate of 163.92 this season, Deshpande has an economy of 13 in this phase, as per ESPNcricinfo.
#2
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Arshdeep Singh
The swashbuckling Yashasvi Jaiswal has found momentum after a poor start to the season, having mustered 473 runs at a strike rate of 154.57.
The southpaw would tackle Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay overs.
Across six IPL meetings, Arshdeep has dismissed Jaiswal twice, conceding just 36 runs off 29 balls.
The left-arm pacer has a powerplay economy of 7 this season (8 wickets).
#3
Riyan Parag vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Another exciting matchup will be between RR's stand-in captain Riyan Parag and PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal.
Parag has made his bat talk this season, having smoked 337 runs at a strike rate of 170.58.
He averages a solid 61 against spinners in IPL 2025 (SR: 159.13).
However, the RR star has scored just eight runs off 15 balls against Chahal without being dismissed.
Notably, Chahal and Parag shared the RR dressing room in the preceding three IPL seasons.