RR hand PBKS their first defeat in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) handed Punjab Kings their first defeat in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The Kings, under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, won their first two matches of the season.
On Sunday, PBKS were blown away by RR in Match 18.
RR became the first-ever team to score 200-plus IPL total at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and Riyan Parag's explosive unbeaten innings.
Thereafter, a strong start with the ball saw Punjab fail to get past RR's score.
RR
Samson and Jaiswal hand RR a strong start
RR came out all guns blazing in their innings with Sanju Samson and Jaiswal leading the charge.
They registered their first wicketless powerplay of the season, scoring 53 runs without losing a wicket in the first six overs.
However, after the explosive start, they could only manage 39 runs off the next five overs and lost Samson in the 11th over.
The two added 89 runs before Samson (38) departed in the 11th over.
Key performances
RR end on a strong note
Jaiswal picked up the pace for RR after the initial lull, going from 46 off 39 balls to an incredible 67 off just 44 deliveries.
His innings was ended by a knuckle ball from Lockie Ferguson in the 14th over.
After Jaiswal's departure, Riyan took over the innings with his explosive batting style, hitting three sixes. He scored an impressive 43* from 25 balls.
Shimron Hetmyer (20) and Dhruv Jurel (13*) contributed with impressive cameos.
Bowling challenges
PBKS bowlers struggle against RR's batting
The PBKS seamers struggled to adjust to the conditions early on, with Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen failing to take early wickets for their side.
However, despite the early setback, RR's batters continued to hit big shots, resulting in a total of 10 sixes in the match.
Jaiswal was particularly impressive, hitting five sixes and contributing heavily to his side's score.
Bowlers
Summary of the PBKS bowlers
Arshdeep managed 1/35 from his 4 overs. He claimed the wicket of Hetmyer.
Jansen clocked 1/45 from his 4 overs. He dismissed Nitish Rana (12).
Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed 2/37 from his 4 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal was dismal for PBKS once again. He went wicketless and conceded 32 runs from three overs.
Marcus Stoinis (0/48) failed to produce substance.
Samson
Samson returns as RR skipper, scores 38 runs
Samson, who returned as RR's skipper after playing as an Impact Player in his side's 1st three games, scored 38 runs from 26 balls. He hit six fours.
In 172 IPL matches (167 innings), Samson has scored 4,556 runs at 30.78. His strike rate is 139.32.
For the Royals, Samson has raced to 3,879 runs at 31.53. His strike rate is 141.57.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 137 runs at 34.25.
Jaiswal
Maiden IPL fifty for Jaiswal in IPL 2025
Jaiswal (67) slammed his maiden fifty in IPL 2025. He owns 101 runs this season at 25.25.
Jaiswal's knock was laced with 5 sixes and three fours. He struck at 148.89.
In 57 IPL matches, he now owns 1,708 runs at 31.62. This was his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 2). He has raced to 71 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Versus PBKS, the youngster owns 288 runs from 7 matches at 41.14. This was his 3rd fifty versus Punjab (SR: 145.45).
Information
Parag chips in with unbeaten 43-run effort
Parag's 43* from 25 balls had three fours and three sixes. He struck at 172. The batter owns 109 runs this season at 36.33. Overall, he has scored 1,282 IPL runs at 25.13 from 62 innings (74 matches).
PBKS innings
How did PBKS fare with the bat?
PBKS were off to a poor start as Jofra Archer picked two wickets in the 1st over, dismissing Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer.
In the 4th over, Stoinis fell to Sandeep Sharma before Prabhsimran Singh departed for 17 runs. PBKS were 43/4 with Singh's dismissal.
Thereafter, PBKS saw Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell share an 88-run stand as the duo picked pace from the 9th over onward.
However, both batters fell in quick succession as RR made inroads.
Information
Wadhera entertains the crowd with 41-ball 62
Wadhera hit 4 fours and 3 sixes in a 41-ball 62 for Punjab. He struck at 151.22. In 22 matches (18 innings), Wadhera now owns 455 runs at 28.43. This was his 3rd IPL fifty. His strike rate is 143.98.
Duel
Theekshana dismisses Maxwell for 4th time in T20s
Maxwell scored 30 runs for PBKS from 21 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six.
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed the batter in the 15th over.
As per ESPNcricinfo, across three IPL innings, Theekshana has dismissed Maxwell twice. The batter averages 16.50, having scored 33 runs from 18 balls (SR: 183.33).
In T20s, the spinner has got Maxwell out 4 times across 10 innings. Maxwell averages 17.75 (SR: 177.50).
RR bowlers
Key numbers of RR bowlers Sandeep, Theekshana and Hasaranga
Sandeep Sharma was magnificent for RR, taking 2/21 from his 4 overs. The veteran pacer now owns 218 T20 scalps, including 141 in the IPL.
Spinner Theekshana finished with 2/26 from his 4 overs. In 31 matches, he owns 29 wickets in the IPL. He averages 32.31. He is closing in on 200 T20 wickets (196).
Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 1/36 from his 4 overs. He has 311 T20 scalps at 16.67. 41 of his wickets have come in the IPL.
Archer
Jofra Archer completes 50 IPL wickets
Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Archer completed 50 wickets in the IPL.
He attained the milestone with his 1st wicket in the contest.
Archer finished with 3/25 from his 4 overs. He has raced to 52 IPL scalps.