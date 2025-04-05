What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) handed Punjab Kings their first defeat in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The Kings, under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, won their first two matches of the season.

On Sunday, PBKS were blown away by RR in Match 18.

RR became the first-ever team to score 200-plus IPL total at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and Riyan Parag's explosive unbeaten innings.

Thereafter, a strong start with the ball saw Punjab fail to get past RR's score.