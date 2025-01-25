Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma gives pep talk to Mumbai team
Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, showcased his leadership during a recent Ranji Trophy match.
Although Sharma didn't have a high-scoring return to domestic cricket, he played a pivotal role in motivating his Mumbai teammates against Jammu and Kashmir.
The pep talk took place before the final innings at the Bandra Kurla Complex, with Mumbai setting a 205-run target for their opponents.
Leadership display
Sharma steps up as motivational figure
Sharma stepped up to address the team, a role typically handled by captain Ajinkya Rahane.
Meanwhile, teammates like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shardul Thakur listened intently during his pep talk.
Afterward, Sharma took his place in the slip cordon as Mumbai aimed to strike early against Jammu and Kashmir.
However, once the chase began, Rahane resumed his on-field leadership duties.
Match turnaround
Thakur and Kotian's partnership saves Mumbai
Mumbai's position in the Ranji Trophy match was dicey by the second day, with 101/7 in their second innings and just a 21-run lead.
However, all-rounder Thakur and Tanush Kotian turned the tables with a stunning eighth-wicket partnership of 184 runs.
Notably, this partnership became a game-changer for Mumbai, helping them set a challenging target of 205 for Jammu and Kashmir.
Individual performances
Thakur's century and Kotian's contribution
Notably, Thakur scored his second First-Class century in this match, a feat he celebrated with unrestrained emotion.
Additionally, Kotian also contributed significantly with a crucial knock of 62 runs while both players remained unbeaten at the end of Day 2.
Although they couldn't add much to their scores on the third day, their efforts were pivotal in stabilizing Mumbai's batting and setting a challenging target for J&K.
Meanwhile, J&K chased down the total to register a historic triumph.
Player performances
Sharma's performance and Jaiswal's struggle
Sharma, playing his first Ranji Trophy match in nine years, managed just three runs in the first innings and 28 off 35 balls in the second.
Meanwhile, youngster Jaiswal also struggled, failing to contribute significantly to the scoreboard.
Though Mumbai remained competitive thanks to Thakur's performance in both innings, they eventually suffered a shocking defeat.
Twitter Post
Sharma motivating his teammates
Rohit Sharma giving Pep Talk to Mumbai team ahead of defending 205 runs at BKC. 👌 pic.twitter.com/QuXVvIc4s5— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2025