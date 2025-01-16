What's the story

Amid recent criticism of Test captain Rohit Sharma, Indian cricketer Akash Deep has come out in his staunch support of the latter.

Despite a string of poor results in recent matches, Deep is still convinced that there is "no better captain than Rohit bhai." He said this in an interview with The Times of India.

Notably, Rohit has been under a downward spiral in terms of his captaincy and batting.