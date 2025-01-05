Cricket Australia responds to Sunil Gavaskar's disappointment over trophy presentation
What's the story
Cricket Australia has addressed Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar's disappointment over not being invited to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The organization explained that Gavaskar was told he would have presented the award to Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah, had India retained the trophy.
However, with Australia winning their first in a decade, Allan Border was selected to present the trophy instead.
Oversight admission
CA acknowledges oversight in trophy presentation
Meanwhile, a Cricket Australia spokesperson admitted the mistake of not inviting both Border and Gavaskar on stage for the trophy presentation.
"We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been asked to go on stage," the spokesperson said.
This comes after Gavaskar expressed disappointment at being ignored despite being present at the venue.
Exclusion reaction
Gavaskar's disappointment over trophy presentation exclusion
Gavaskar told Code Sports that he was disappointed.
"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," he said.
He added that since he was present on the ground, Australia's victory shouldn't have kept him away from the presentation ceremony.
Rivalry symbol
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A symbol of Indo-Australian cricket rivalry
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, named after Indian and Australian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border, has been the epitome of the fierce rivalry between the two nations since 1996-97.
The just concluded five-match series saw Australia reclaim the trophy after a decade.
The series also set new attendance records at several venues, including breaking an 87-year-old record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Loss
WTC 2023-25: India knocked out after losing BGT 3-1
India's hopes of making it to the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final were dashed on Sunday after they lost to Australia by six wickets in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.
The loss comes just days after India lost the three-match series 3-0 to New Zealand.
To stay in the race for WTC final, India needed either a win or at least a draw in this five-match series against Australia.
However, they instead suffered a 1-3 defeat.