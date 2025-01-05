WTC 2023-25: India knocked out after losing BGT 3-1
What's the story
India's hopes of making it to the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final were dashed on Sunday after they lost to Australia by six wickets in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.
The loss comes just days after India lost the three-match series 3-0 to New Zealand.
To stay in the race for WTC final, India needed either a win or at least a draw in this five-match series against Australia.
However, they instead suffered a 1-3 defeat.
Australia's progress
Australia advance to 2nd consecutive WTC final
Unlike India's exit, Australia have reached their second consecutive WTC title match after this win.
The team now sits second in the standings with a win rate of 63.72.
Even if they lose 2-0 in their upcoming series against Sri Lanka, their win percentage won't drop below that of the third-placed India.
Australia, who will enter the WTC final as defending champions, will face South Africa in the summit clash.
India's standing
India remain 3rd place in WTC standings
With this setback, Team India stays at the third position in the WTC standings with a win percentage of 50.00.
However, this position could be challenged if Sri Lanka pulls off a 2-0 win over Australia in their upcoming series.
Meanwhile, SA, who were the first team to seal a final berth in this cycle, continue to top the table with a win percentage of 66.67.
Information
NZ remain 4th as other teams follow suit
New Zealand, whose WTC campaign ended with a home series defeat to England, are currently 4th with 48.21 PCT. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are placed 5th (45.45%). They are followed by England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies.
Summary
How did the SCG Test pan out?
India were bundled out for a paltry 185 on Day 1 with Scott Boland taking four wickets.
The Aussies managed 181/10 in response as debutant Beau Webster scored a fifty.
Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj snared three wickets apiece.
A fiery 61 from Rishabh Pant meant India managed 157/10 in their second outing. Boland took six wickets.
Chasing 162, the Aussies lost three early wickets but they eventually crossed the line in the second session of Day 3.