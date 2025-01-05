What's the story

India's hopes of making it to the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final were dashed on Sunday after they lost to Australia by six wickets in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

The loss comes just days after India lost the three-match series 3-0 to New Zealand.

To stay in the race for WTC final, India needed either a win or at least a draw in this five-match series against Australia.

However, they instead suffered a 1-3 defeat.