Despite a series loss to New Zealand, India remains at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, closely followed by Australia.

New Zealand's victory marks the first time a visiting team has won a Test series in India since 2012, solidifying their fourth place in the rankings.

New Zealand's victory marks the first time a visiting team has won a Test series in India since 2012, solidifying their fourth place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies fill the remaining spots in descending order.

India lost the Pune Test (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

WTC 2023-25: India maintain top spot despite series loss

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:51 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Despite suffering a series defeat against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team has managed to hold on to its top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. The Kiwis defeated India by 113 runs in the second Test at Pune's MCA Stadium on Saturday. This is India's second consecutive defeat against New Zealand and their fourth defeat in this WTC cycle. Here we decode the standings.

How did the game pan out?

The Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar dismissed seven batters. Mitchell Santner's career-best 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. Skipper Tom Latham made 86 as the visitors managed 255/10, setting India a target of 359 runs. Santner claimed another fifer as India were folded for 245.

WTC standings: India narrowly ahead of Australia

Despite the loss, India continue to lead the WTC table. However, their points percentage has plunged to 62.82. India have won eight, lost four, and drawn one match in the current cycle. The gap between India and second-placed Australia has further reduced as the latter own 62.50 PCT. Like India, Australia have also won eight and lost three matches, but they were docked 10 points.

What about New Zealand?

New Zealand, who are yet to play one more Test in this series, have consolidated their fourth place. They now have a win-loss percentage of 50 percent, having won five and lost as many matches. Notably, they became the first visiting team to win a Test series in India since 2012.

A look at other sides

Sri Lanka, occupy the third spot on the WTC table. They have a points percentage of 55.56. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Pakistan trounced England by nine wickets in the third Test in Rawalpindi, clinching the series 2-1. Following their win, Pakistan's points percentage in the WTC improved to 33.33, taking them to seventh place. England (40.79) hold the sixth place. While South Africa are at fifth, Bangladesh and West Indies occupy the last two places.

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.