Gautam Gambhir defends India's approach after Bengaluru Test defeat
Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has defended the team's strategy after the loss to New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. The Indian side was bundled out for mere 46 runs in their first innings on Day 1, a crucial moment that played a major role in the match's result. Despite a solid batting display in their second innings, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets.
Gambhir highlights team's resilience and determination to win
Despite their dismal first-innings score, Gambhir stressed on the team's fighting spirit and desire to win. He said India had no plans of batting out the last two days for a draw, as they were eyeing a win. "Even after being bowled out for 46, we were still looking to win the Test match," Gambhir said during a pre-match press conference.
Gambhir acknowledges cricket's unpredictability and team's winning mindset
Gambhir also accepted the unpredictability of cricket, saying if you enjoy wins like Kanpur, you have to accept defeats like Bengaluru. He reiterated his team's winning mindset saying, "Our first option is always to win, and the second option is a draw." He further added even after being bowled out for 46 runs in their first innings, they were still strategizing on how to win the game.
Gambhir discusses selection challenges and praises India's talent pool
Gambhir spoke about the selection conundrum for the upcoming Pune Test, with Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, and KL Rahul competing for a spot in the playing XI. He called picking a playing XI for any Test match in India a 'headache' because of the wealth of talent at disposal. However, he lauded the competition among players as a sign of Indian cricket's strong foundation and high standards.
India remains at top despite loss, eyes series recovery
Despite the setback, India remains atop the ICC World Test Championship standings. However, their position for next year's final has been slightly dented as their percentage drops to 68.06% ahead of two more Tests against New Zealand and a five-match series with Australia later this year. The team now eyes regaining its winning touch and salvaging the series before it slips away in the second Test.