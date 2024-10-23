Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a disappointing defeat in the Bengaluru Test, Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricket team's coach, remains optimistic.

He emphasized the team's determination to win, even after a low first-innings score.

Gambhir also highlighted the tough selection process for the upcoming Pune Test due to India's rich talent pool.

Despite the recent loss, India still leads the ICC World Test Championship, looking to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

India lost the Bengaluru Test by eight wickets

Gautam Gambhir defends India's approach after Bengaluru Test defeat

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Oct 23, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has defended the team's strategy after the loss to New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. The Indian side was bundled out for mere 46 runs in their first innings on Day 1, a crucial moment that played a major role in the match's result. Despite a solid batting display in their second innings, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets.

Resilience

Gambhir highlights team's resilience and determination to win

Despite their dismal first-innings score, Gambhir stressed on the team's fighting spirit and desire to win. He said India had no plans of batting out the last two days for a draw, as they were eyeing a win. "Even after being bowled out for 46, we were still looking to win the Test match," Gambhir said during a pre-match press conference.

Mindset

Gambhir acknowledges cricket's unpredictability and team's winning mindset

Gambhir also accepted the unpredictability of cricket, saying if you enjoy wins like Kanpur, you have to accept defeats like Bengaluru. He reiterated his team's winning mindset saying, "Our first option is always to win, and the second option is a draw." He further added even after being bowled out for 46 runs in their first innings, they were still strategizing on how to win the game.

Selection

Gambhir discusses selection challenges and praises India's talent pool

Gambhir spoke about the selection conundrum for the upcoming Pune Test, with Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, and KL Rahul competing for a spot in the playing XI. He called picking a playing XI for any Test match in India a 'headache' because of the wealth of talent at disposal. However, he lauded the competition among players as a sign of Indian cricket's strong foundation and high standards.

Recovery

India remains at top despite loss, eyes series recovery

Despite the setback, India remains atop the ICC World Test Championship standings. However, their position for next year's final has been slightly dented as their percentage drops to 68.06% ahead of two more Tests against New Zealand and a five-match series with Australia later this year. The team now eyes regaining its winning touch and salvaging the series before it slips away in the second Test.