Rohit and Gill smoked centuries for India (Source: X/@BCCI)

All-round India demolish England in Dharamsala Test, clinch series 4-1

03:16 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story India thrashed England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, clinching the series 4-1. The hosts indeed made a remarkable comeback after narrowly losing the opener. Meanwhile, the series finale was a one-sided affair as the match ended within three days. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav starred for India.

Summary

Summary of the match

Batting first, England started well and were going along fine at 175/3 before India triggered a collapse (218/10). Kuldeep and Ashwin shared nine scalps. Zak Crawley made 79. In reply, India posted 477 and earned a 259-run lead thanks to centuries from Gill (110) and Rohit (103). England were folded for 195 in their second outing. Ashwin claimed a fifer in his 100th Test.

Crawley

Fourth fifty of the series from Crawley

Crawley scored 79 off 108 balls in the first innings. He backed a duck in his second outing. The right-handed batter has now raced to 2,611 runs at 32.64. The tally includes four tons and 14 half-centuries. This was his fifth Test fifty against India as he has completed 562 runs against them at 31.22. He finished the series with 407 runs (50s: 4).

Jasiwal

Jasiwal second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs

Jaiswal scored 57 from just 58 balls. En route, Jaiswal became the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. He displaced Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian. Only Vinod Kambli (14 innings) is ahead of Jaiwal (16). Jaiswal finished the series with 712 runs at 89. He became the second Indian to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series after Sunil Gavaskar.

Feats

Jasiwal breaks these records of Kohli

With his first run, Jaiswal broke Virat Kohli's record and now has the most runs for India in a Test series against England. Kohli scored 655 runs in the 2016-17 England series at home. Meanwhile, Jaiswal also surpassed Kohli's tally of 692 runs in the 2014-15 away series against the Aussies Down Under.

Feats

Fourth-youngest Indian player to reach 1,000 runs

Jaiswal is now the fourth-youngest Indian player to reach 1,000 runs in the format. Sachin Tendulkar (19 years, 217 days) holds the record. Kapil Dev is second aged 21 years and 27 days. Ravi Shastri (21 years, 197 days) is next. Jaiswal attained the milestone aged 22 years and 70 days.

Information

Most sixes against a team by an Indian in Tests

Jaiswal now owns the most sixes by an Indian against a team. He raced to 26 sixes from nine innings against England. He broke a long-standing record of Tendulkar, who hit 25 sixes versus Australia from 74 innings.

Rohit

Fourth century against England, 12th overall for Rohit

Rohit's 103 came from 162 balls. He smashed 13 fours and three sixes. Rohit slammed his fourth century against England. He has raced to 1,147 runs against the opposition at 47.79. Overall, the veteran opener clocked his 12th hundred. Rohit has raced to 4,137 runs at 45.46. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit surpassed 1,000 runs as captain (1,090).

Hundreds

Rohit slams his 48th international ton, equals Dravid

Rohit now owns 48 centuries in international cricket. Rohit has 31 centuries in ODIs and another five in the 20-over format. He has now equaled Rahul Dravid in terms of international centuries (48). Among Indians, only Virat Kohli (80) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more centuries.

Information

Rohit surpasses Gayle with this record

As per Cricbuzz, Rohit spanked his 43rd international ton as an opener. He has now risen to third in this regard. Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle, who slammed 42 centuries as an opener. David Warner (49) and Sachin (45) are ahead of Rohit.

Gill

Gill shows his mettle with a fine 110

Gill scored a fine 110 off 150 balls. This was Gill's fourth hundred in Test cricket and a third one at home. Playing his 25th Test, he is closing in on 1,500 Test runs (currently 1,492). The tally also includes six fifties. Gill also surpassed 500 runs versus England (592). During his knock, Gill completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket (now 4,034).

Sarfaraz

Three fifties in debut series for Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz batted with great intent and ended up scoring 56 off just 60 balls. The 26-year-old smoked three fifties in his debut series as he finished with 200 runs at 70. He has now raced to 4,112 First-Class runs. Sarfaraz slammed his 14th FC fifty. He also owns 14 centuries with the best score of 301*.

Padikkal

Fifty on debut for Padikkal

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal has made an impressive start to his Test career as he slammed a fine 65 off 103 balls. Playing his 32nd FC game, Padikkal has raced to 2,292 runs at an average of 44-plus. While this was his 13th fifty in the format, he also boasts six tons.

James Anderson

700 wickets for James Anderson

Anderson, who claimed 2/60 in 16 overs, became the first pacer and overall the third bowler to complete 700 Test wickets. Anderson has the sixth-most five-wicket hauls in the history of Test cricket (32). He finished the India series with 10 scalps in four games. His tally of 149 Test scalps against India is the most for any bowler.

Bashir

Second fifer for Bashir

Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir scripted history with a brilliant five-wicket haul (5/173). He became the first Englishman with multiple Test fifers before turning 21. Bashir, who claimed 5/119 in the fourth Test, finished his maiden international series with 17 Test wickets at 33.35. The 20-year-old now boasts 27 First-Class wickets, averaging around 47.

Kuldeep

50 scalps for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep, who claimed 5/72 and 2/40, completed 50 wickets with his fourth scalp in the game. Playing his 12th Test, he has now raced to 53 scalps as his average of 21-plus is the third-best among Indians with at least 50 scalps. This was his fourth Test fifer and a maiden one versus England. Overall, he has raced to 19 wickets against England.

Ashwin

Fifer in 100th Test for Ashwin

After claiming 4/51 in England's first innings, Ashwin claimed a record-breaking 5/77 in his second outing. He now owns 36 fifers in Test cricket, the most for an Indian. In terms of Test fifers, Ashwin is now only behind Sri Lanka legend Muthiah Muralidaran (67), Australia's Shane Warne (37). The 37-year-old Ashwin has now raced to 516 wickets at 23.83.

Milestone

Ashwin joins this elite list

Ashwin became only the fourth bowler to claim a fifer in his 100th Test. He joined the legendary spin trio of Muralidaran, Anil Kumble, and Warne. Meanwhile, this was his eighth Test fifer against England as he has raced to 114 wickets against them at 27.72. He also became the first Indian bowler to claim 100 Test wickets against England at home.

DYK

Do you know?

As per statistician Kaustubh Gudipati, India became just the third team after Australia (twice) and England to win a Test series 4-1 after losing the opening game. England were the last team to accomplish this feat as they beat Australia 4-1 in the 1911-12 Ashes. Meanwhile, this was also India's 400th international win at home. They became the third team to reach this milestone.

Root

Another fifty for Root

Joe Root scored fighting 84 off 128 balls in the third innings. Root has now raced to 2,846 Test runs against India, averaging 58.08 (100s: 10, 50s: 11). While he is the highest run-getter against India in Tests, his tally of 1,272 runs is the second-most for a visiting batter in India. Root has overall raced to 11,736 Test runs at 49.72.

Milestones

Root and Ashwin register these records

Root has broken Ricky Ponting's record of fifty-plus scores against India. Ponting smashed 20 fifty-plus scores in the longest format versus India. Root has 21. Root also broke Alastair Cook's record of most Test runs by a visiting batter in India. Cook scored 1,235 runs. Ashwin now has the best match returns in 100th Test (9/128). He broke Murali's record 9/141.