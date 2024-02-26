India are only behind New Zealand (Image source: X/@BCCI)

WTC standings: India consolidate second spot with win in Ranchi

By Parth Dhall 02:12 pm Feb 26, 202402:12 pm

What's the story India beat England in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Courtesy of a five-wicket win, Rohit Sharma's men have consolidated their second spot in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. India had climbed to second spot with a win in Rajkot. They pipped Australia to attain second position.

India beat England by five wickets in Ranchi

An unbeaten 122 from Joe Root powered England to 353 after they elected to bat. Ben Foakes (47) and Ollie Robinson (58) also made handy contributions. India responded with 307, with Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav rescuing them. Shoaib Bashir took a fifer. R Ashwin and Kuldeep then helped India bundle out England for 145. India successfully chased down 192 on Day 4.

Five wins for India in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Second-placed India have now won five of their eight matches in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. They have accumulated 62 points with a points percentage of 64.58. Courtesy of their Rajkot win, India surpassed Australia in the WTC standings. India were down to fifth spot after losing the first Test against England, but consecutive wins helped them rise again.

NZ retain top spot

New Zealand retain their top spot after having routed South Africa 2-0 at home. They surpassed Australia with their first win over the Proteas. The Kiwis now have 36 points and a points percentage of 75. They have won three out of four matches and lost one in the current cycle. Earlier, NZ played a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

What about England?

England fell to seventh spot after they lost the Visakhapatnam Test against India. With another defeat in Rajkot, they dropped to eighth spot in the 2023-25 WTC standings. The Three Lions have lost four out of eight Tests in this cycle and have amassed 21 points with a points percentage of 21.88. Earlier, England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes.

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.