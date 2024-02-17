Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 400 runs in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

3rd Test: Ton-up Jaiswal puts India in command versus England

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:15 pm Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Team India is all over England in the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. A stunning century from Yashasvi Jaiswal meant the hosts finished Day 3 at 196/2. Earlier in the day, they bundled England out for 319 to earn a 126-run first-innings lead. Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets. India's overall lead has now been extended to 322 runs. Here's the day report.

England innings

Poor start for England

England, who were 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, would be gutted after managing just 112 runs for the loss of eight wickets on Day 3. They suffered two major blows in the first 30 minutes with Joe Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0) departing in successive overs. Centurion Ben Duckett could only add 20 runs to his overnight total.

Duckett

A stunning 153 from Duckett

Duckett scored 153 off 151 balls, having hammered 23 boundaries and two maximums. Notably, Duckett recorded the fastest 150 against India in India in this century, off 139 balls. With this ton, Duckett has raced to 1,405 Test runs at 45.32. This was his third Test ton. En route to his record-breaking ton, Duckett also went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket (9,553).

Collapse

England lost five wickets for 20 runs

Though skipper Ben Stokes (41) and Ben Foakes (13) added 39 runs for the sixth wicket, wickets fell in a cluster thereafter. The visitors went from 299/5 to 319/10 as Siraj cleaned up the tail, scalping three of the final four wickets. Siraj finished with 4/84, his best Test figures in India. He has now raced to 72 Test scalps (25 against England).

Jadeja

500 FC wickets for Jadeja

Jadeja dismissed a couple of batters to finish with 2/51 (10 overs). He has raced past 500 FC scalps (501), averaging 24-plus. The veteran also became just the second left-arm spinner to attain 200 Test wickets at home (201). While he now owns 282 Test wickets, 58 of his wickets have come against England. Earlier in the game, he also scored a brilliant ton.

India innings

Brilliant start for India

Centurion from the first innings, Rohit Sharma could only manage 19 runs in his second outing as Root dismissed him. Nevertheless, Jaiswal rose to the occasion. He joined forces with Shubman Gill and the duo recorded a 150-plus stand, taking India's lead past 300. Jaiswal also brought up his second century of the series in the process. India ended the day at 196/2.

Information

Jaiswal retired hurt

Soon after completing his hundred, Jaiswal retired hurt due to back spasms. He scored 104 runs off 131 balls before walking off the field (9 fours, 5 sixes). The young southpaw added 155 runs with Gill for the second wicket.

Jaiswal's feat

Second hundred in the series from Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who hammered a brilliant double-ton in the second Test, scored 104 runs off 131 balls before being retired hurt (9 fours, 5 sixes). Playing his seventh Test match, the youngster has raced to 751 runs, averaging 62.58. Jaiswal, who scored 209 in the preceding game, hammered his third Test ton (50s: 2). En route, he also completed 2,500 runs in FC cricket (2,596).

Gill

A fine fifty for Gill

After bagging a duck in India's first inning, Gill bounced back with a fine fifty. He returned unbeaten, having scored 65 runs off 120 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). It was his second 50-plus score of the series as he made 104 in the second Test. Gill has raced past 1,250 Test runs, averaging 32-plus. Over 340 of his runs have come against England.

Bowlers

How did England bowlers fare?

Part-time off-spinner Root was England's only successful bowler on the day as he claimed 1/48 in 14 overs. Pacers James Anderson (0/32 in 6 overs) and Mark Wood (0/28 in 8 overs) were taken to the cleaners by Jaiswal. Tom Hartley, who dismissed Patidar, gave away 42 runs in 15 overs. Rehan Ahmed gave away 31 runs in eight wicket-less overs.

Information

Patidar falls for a duck

Tom Hartley was surprised to get a wicket from a poor delivery as Rajat Patidar offered a catch straight to mid-wicket. Patidar registered a duck, having faced 10 balls. Patidar was out for five with Hartley dismissing him in India's first innings.