What's the story William O'Rourke has scripted history as he has become the first New Zealand bowler to claim nine wickets on Test debut. While the young pacer claimed 4/49 in the first inning of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Hamilton, he claimed a brilliant fifer (5/34) in his second outing. Here we look at his stats.

A stunning fifer for O'Rourke

O'Rourke was sensational across both innings. He drew the first blood for NZ in the third innings, dismissing opener Clyde Fortuin (3) cheaply. He soon sent back Raynard van Tonder (1) too. Centurion David Bedingham (110) also fell to him. Tail-enders Shaun von Berg (2) and Dane Paterson (7) were his other victims. His brilliance meant SA were folded for 235.

Best match figures on NZ debut

O'Rourke's match figures of 9/93 are the best for a bowler on Test debut for NZ. Mark Craig (8/188 vs WI, 2014) is the only other NZ bowler to take at least eight wickets on debut. O'Rourke also recorded the third-best match figures on debut by a pacer in this century. He is only behind SA's Kyle Abbott (9/68) and Australia's Stuart Clark (9/98).

10th NZ bowler with fifer on Test debut

O'Rourke has become the 10th NZ bowler to take a fifer on Test debut. His 5/34 are now the fourth-best figures by on Test debut for NZ. The 22-year-old has now raced to 59 wickets in 16 First-Class games, averaging 27-plus. Notably, he did not have a FC four-fer or fifer before his Test debut. Meanwhile, O'Rourke also owns five wickets in three ODIs.

How has the match panned out?

Batting first, South Africa were folded for 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. NZ were going well at one stage but SA fought back with regular wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211. SA posted 235 in this second outing as Bedingham starred with a brilliant ton. NZ have been set a target of 267 runs.