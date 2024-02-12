Wanindu Hasaranga was SL's best bowler with 4/27 against Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga rattles Afghanistan with 4/27 in 2nd ODI: Stats

What's the story Wanindu Hasaranga was excellent on the night for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Pallekele. He ran through the Afghanistan middle order which resulted in the hosts winning the match by 155 runs. Hasaranga finished with 4/27 from his 6.5 overs. Notably, this is his second four-wicket haul in ODIs. The leg-spinner scalped crucial wickets to bundle out Afghanistan for 153.

A match-winning spell from Hasaranga

Hasarang was introduced late in the attack and made full use of the help that he was getting from the Pallekele pitch. Asitha Fernando dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, breaking the crucial partnership which helped Hasaranga run riot. He removed the well-settled Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi in the same over. The leggie later outfoxed Mohammad Nabi before castling Gulbadin Naib for his fourth.

Second-highest wicket-taker for SL in ODIs since 2023

Hasaranga is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Lankan Lions in ODIs since the turn of last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has returned with 39 wickets from 17 matches at 17.28 since 2023 in ODIs. Only Maheesh Theekshana is ahead of him with 42 wickets from 28 ODIs in this period. Dilshan Madushanka is third on the list with 37 ODI scalps.

A look at Hasaranga's ODI numbers

Playing his 51st ODI, Hasaranga has raced to 78 wickets at an average of 26.03. Apart from his two four-wicket hauls, he has claimed four fifers. He has returned with 15 scalps in seven ODIs against Afghanistan. Hasaranga is closing in on 50 home scalps (48). With the bat, he has amassed 846 runs from 51 ODIs at 23.50. He has slammed four fifties.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, SL lost their openers within the first ten overs but Sadeera Samawickrama and Kusal Mendis added 103 runs together. Later, Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage produced a fantastic 111-run partnership. Asalanka also added 50 runs with Hasaranga as SL posted 308/6. In reply, Afghanistan only managed 153 thanks to fifties from Ibrahim and Rahmat. Hasaranga was solid and helped Sri Lanka win.