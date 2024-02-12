Manchester United went on to earn a 2-1 win over Aston Villa (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United pip Aston Villa 2-1: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:23 am Feb 12, 202412:23 am

What's the story Manchester United went on to earn a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. United scored early on via a Rasmus Hojlund goal but Villa stayed in the game and dominated the show without finding the net. It was Douglas Luiz, who equalized in the 67th minute. However, Scott McTominay scored the winner late on.

Hojlund

Hojlund scripts this unique Premier League record

Playing his 29th match in all competitions this season, Hojlund has raced to 11 goals (2 assists). He owns five Premier League goals (A2). As per Opta, aged 21 years and 7 days, Hojlund is the second-youngest ever player to score in five successive Premier League appearances. He is only behind Nicolas Anelka for Arsenal in November 1998 (19y 239d).

Information

Hojlund scores in home and away games versus Villa

As mentioned, Hojlund has scored in 5 consecutive Premier League games. His goals have come versus Aston Villa (home), Spurs (home), Wolves (away), West Ham (home), and Aston Villa (away).

McTominay

McTominay has his best returns in terms of goals

McTominay has scored his 7th Premier League goal this season and eight across competitions. His four goals as a substitute are the joint-most in the competition this term (also four by Joao Pedro). In 165 Premier League appearances, he owns 19 goals (A4). Meanwhile, he has recorded his best goal-scoring campaign for United in all competitions. His previous best season was 7 goals (2020-21).

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Aston Villa clocked 23 shots and had 10 of them on target. However, they managed just a solitary goal. United had 17 shots with five of them on target. Villa also dominated possession (56%) and had an 87% pass accuracy. United have raced to 41 points from 24 matches (W13 D2 L9). Villa remain fifth with 46 points (W14 D4 L6).

Feats

United claimed their sixth away win in the Premier League

United claimed their sixth away win in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Only Manchester City (8) and Arsenal (7) have more away wins. After losing just three of their opening 18 league games, Villa have lost three of their last six. United have won 18 of their 29 Premier League away games versus Villa. United are now unbeaten in four Premier League games (W3).

Information

United's February romance continues

Since a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United under Jose Mourinho in February 2018, United are unbeaten this month for a run of 25 matches in the Premier League (W16 D9).

AVLMUN

How did the match pan out?

United started well and Bruno Fernandes's corner saw Harry Maguire direct the ball into a dangerous zone where Hojlund was vigilant and scored. Villa responded well and had several chances in the first half. Unai Emery's men came out all guns blazing in the second half and Luiz scored a vital goal to lift the mood. Diogo Dalot's cross saw McTominay score next.