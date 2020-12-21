Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 6-2 in gameweek 14 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Scott McTominay gave United the perfect start, scoring twice inside three minutes. From there on United controlled the game and thwarted their rivals. The win helps United move to third in the Premier League table. Earlier, Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City. Here are the records broken.

MUNLEE How did the match pan out?

McTominay exploited the Leeds defence to give United the lead with a ferocious drive after just 67 seconds. Moments later, he scored the second. Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof then added to the scoresheet, before Liam Cooper pulled one back in a pulsating first half. Daniel James added the fifth, before Fernandes scored a penalty. Stuart Dallas curled home a stunning second consolation.

Stats United smash these notable stats

United have scored six-plus goals in a home league game for the first time since the 8-2 win versus Arsenal in August 2011. As per Sky Sports, this was the 176th Premier League game at Old Trafford since then. United went 3-0 up within 20 minutes. As per Opta, they have scored three times within 20 minutes since August 2006 versus Fulham (16 minutes).

Record McTominay scripts Premier League history

Scott McTominay became the first player to score a brace inside three minutes in Premier League history. According to Sky Sports, the Scotsman is the third Man United player to score two goals in a Premier League game versus Leeds, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in March 2002 and Dwight Yorke in August 1999.

Leeds Unwanted records for Leeds United

As per Opta, Leeds have now conceded four first-half goals in a Premier League match for the first time, in what was their 482nd game in the competition. This is the first time a club managed by Marcelo Bielsa has conceded six goals in any competitive match since his Newell's Old Boys lost 0-6 to San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores in February 1992.

Do you know? Rare goals for Lindelof and James

Victor Lindelof's goal was his first in the Premier League since he scored against Aston Villa on December 1, 2019. As per Opta, Daniel James scored his first Premier League goal in 33 appearances since his last such strike against Southampton in August 2019.

Do you know? Unique record scripted in the match

There were 43 shots attempted in this match, which is now the highest this season in any Premier League encounter. This is also the most in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since October 2016.

Information Bruno Fernandes shines for United