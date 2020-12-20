Last updated on Dec 20, 2020, 09:17 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
All-rounder Daniel Christian's blistering knock helped Sydney Sixers seal a comprehensive victory over Adelaide Strikers in the recent Big Bash League fixture.
During the course of his innings, the 37-year-old smashed the second-fastest half-century in the tournament's history.
His 50-run knock set the tone of Sixers after they were off to a sluggish start.
Sixers now occupy the third spot on the points table.
The Sixers managed only 29/1 in six overs, after Adelaide Strikers invited them to bat.
They were soon reduced to 58/3 in the 12th over.
However, Christian (50) and Daniel Hughes (46*) stitched a 58-run stand to steady their ship.
In the second innings, the Strikers were restricted to 139/7, with Ben Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite, and Steve O'Keefe scalping two wickets apiece.
Christian arrived at the crease in the 12th over.
He made the most of the newly introduced 'Power Surge', smashing the bowlers all around the ground.
He reached his fifty off mere 15 balls, the second-fastest in the BBL history.
The dashing all-rounder is now only behind Chris Gayle, who still holds the record for fastest BBL fifty (off just 12 balls).
During his stay in the middle, Christian walloped 4 fours and 5 sixes, and finished with an astonishing strike-rate of 312.50. In the 13th over delivered by Liam Scott, he smashed 3 maximums and a four to collect 22 runs.
DC is turning this game on its head!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2020
Live #BBL10: https://t.co/uw7o65ifeT pic.twitter.com/mTX3tjrC0x
In the same innings, Adelaide Strikers' Daniel Worrall showcased a terrific spell of fast bowling. He bowled as many as 18 dot balls in his four overs. He ended with bowling figures of 2/12, and an economy rate of 3.00.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.