All-rounder Daniel Christian's blistering knock helped Sydney Sixers seal a comprehensive victory over Adelaide Strikers in the recent Big Bash League fixture. During the course of his innings, the 37-year-old smashed the second-fastest half-century in the tournament's history. His 50-run knock set the tone of Sixers after they were off to a sluggish start. Sixers now occupy the third spot on the points table.

Match How did the match pan out?

The Sixers managed only 29/1 in six overs, after Adelaide Strikers invited them to bat. They were soon reduced to 58/3 in the 12th over. However, Christian (50) and Daniel Hughes (46*) stitched a 58-run stand to steady their ship. In the second innings, the Strikers were restricted to 139/7, with Ben Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite, and Steve O'Keefe scalping two wickets apiece.

Fifty The second-fastest fifty in BBL history

Christian arrived at the crease in the 12th over. He made the most of the newly introduced 'Power Surge', smashing the bowlers all around the ground. He reached his fifty off mere 15 balls, the second-fastest in the BBL history. The dashing all-rounder is now only behind Chris Gayle, who still holds the record for fastest BBL fifty (off just 12 balls).

Information Christian finished with a strike-rate of 312.50

During his stay in the middle, Christian walloped 4 fours and 5 sixes, and finished with an astonishing strike-rate of 312.50. In the 13th over delivered by Liam Scott, he smashed 3 maximums and a four to collect 22 runs.

Twitter Post WATCH: How Christian bashed the bowlers

Do you know? Daniel Worrall bowled 18 dot balls in the match