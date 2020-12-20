The third Test between Australia and India is set to take place as scheduled in Sydney even though a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases has struck the nation. Cricket Australia (CA) informed about the development, through a statement on Sunday. Notably, the third Test will commence from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Here is more on the same.

Statement Made no changes to the schedule: Nick Hockley

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO, in a statement, said, "The third Vodafone Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney." "We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground."

Cases The COVID-19 cases have surged in Sydney

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Sydney, from where the Indian team had traveled to Adelaide for the first Test. This has promoted Victoria to close borders with New South Wales. Earlier, the key personnel and commentators of Fox Sports and Channel 7 were (1st Test) sent home to minimize the risk. However, CA still remains optimistic despite the recent developments.

Players Warner, Abbott depart for Melbourne ahead of schedule

Considering the border situation, the likes of David Warner and Sean Abbott flew into Melbourne ahead of schedule. The CA ensured they are not caught up in the restrictions around Sydney amid the outbreak. Warner, who is still recovering form a groin injury, won't play in the Boxing Day Test. Meanwhile, Abbott returns after he sustained a calf strain while playing for Australia A.

Monitor CA is constantly monitoring the situation

Hockley said CA is constantly monitoring the situation. "We're monitoring the situation; we're not panicking at all, staying calm," he added. "Adelaide, a few weeks ago we had that pizza-shop outbreak and through that process we worked very calmly to get the players in Adelaide on a charter plane, out of Adelaide within 24 hours and that really saved the summer."

Information Australia lead the Border-Gavaskar series 1-0