Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of eight states, where a large chunk of coronavirus cases are being reported from. Discussing the vaccination strategy is also on his agenda. Ahead of the meeting, an Indian Express report claimed the Centre is looking to give doses of the coronavirus vaccine to one crore frontline healthcare workers first.

Database Centre collecting information about frontline warriors, who will be inoculated

People privy to the government's plans told the daily that the government has advanced to a stage where it is preparing a database of coronavirus warriors, who will receive the first doses of the vaccine. The immunization drive will, naturally, depend on the approval by Indian regulators. India is relying on five vaccines, that are undergoing trial here, to provide respite from the pandemic.

Quote 92% of government hospitals have provided data: Report

"92% of all government hospitals across all states have provided data. Around 56% of private-sector hospitals have provided data. What has emerged is that the entire group (of frontline healthcare workers) is approximate around 1 crore," a source told the daily.

Categorization State governments split frontline workers but government won't prioritize them

Reportedly, the state governments furnished "granular" details about frontline healthcare workers. They were categorized under "allopathic doctors, AYUSH doctors; nurses deployed in hospitals, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers, and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery)." But the government won't prioritize healthcare workers. "Once we start immunizing frontline healthcare workers, will do it for the entire 1 crore people, from start to finish," sources said.

Timeline 25-30 crore will get vaccine by September 2021: Health Minister

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said 25-30 crore Indians will get the vaccine by September 2021. He also reiterated that a database for healthcare workers was being prepared. The second group, he said, consists of those aged above 50. "Vaccine efficacy and safety are the two most important agenda for government," he said in an interview with India Today group.

Meeting At PM-CM meet, Shah drew attention to Europe's coronavirus surge

Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired an important meeting today, to review the coronavirus situation in badly-impacted states. The meeting, held virtually, was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah who said that the spike in Europe and other nations implies that we can not get lax in our approach. He batted for following all precautions, like maintaining social distance, washing hands, and using masks.

Statement Delhi's daily case count declining after November 10 spike: Kejriwal

Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal told the PM that infections were decreasing in the National Capital after a spike of 8,593 cases on November 10. Just yesterday, Delhi set another grim record as 121 died of coronavirus-linked complications. Kejriwal added, "The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors. Pollution is an important factor." He sought PM's intervention to curtail the annual menace of stubble burning.

Bengal Separately, Banerjee blamed spike in neighboring countries for Bengal's surge

Besides Delhi, CMs of Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana also participated in the meeting. Bengal's Mamata Banerjee told that the rise in her state's numbers was driven by the spike in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan. She said the mortality rate was lower and also urged the Centre to clear GST dues for the states.