A baby girl, believed to be just a couple of days old, was found dumped on the roadside in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She was stuffed inside three gunny bags, left to die but survived after locals heard her cries and rushed to save her. The video of the gut-wrenching incident surfaced on social media, evoking anger, and disbelief among users. Here are more details.

What happened Left to die, baby's cries alerted the onlookers

The bag was found in the Partapur area last evening, reports TOI. Hearing the cries of the little one, passersby looked inside the bag, only to be shocked at what they found. "What kind of parents can do such a thing," a woman was heard saying in the clip. Subsequently, locals informed the Partapur Police station, and the child was provided medical assistance.

Details Child was taken to district women's hospital: Cop

Police officer, Dr. Akhilesh Narayan Singh, said they got a call from Shatabdi Nagar locality about a newborn being found. "A police team went there and the baby has been admitted to the district women's hospital. She is being given proper medical treatment and doctors say she is a premature baby but healthy," he said, adding that all SOPs are being followed.

Quote The baby's vital parameters are normal

Dr. Vivek Chaudhary, who works at the hospital, said, "Her condition is stable. We have checked the heart rate, oxygen level, and other vital parameters. They are normal and according to that of a newborn."