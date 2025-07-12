'Squid Game': Gi-hun was supposed to have a happy ending

The third season of Netflix 's Squid Game , like its predecessors, was a massive hit. However, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now revealed that he initially had a different fate planned for the main character Gi-hun. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he disclosed that his original plan was for Gi-hun to survive and fulfill his mission of permanently shutting down the deadly games.

Plot twist Here's what would have happened in the alternate ending In the original storyline, Gi-hun would have survived the games and traveled to the US to reunite with his daughter. However, upon reaching America, he would have encountered an American woman recruiter instead of the Front Man. This development led Hwang to question what Gi-hun's journey and destination should be. Ultimately, he decided it was more fitting for Gi-hun to deliver a powerful message by dying in the series finale.

Unfulfilled mission Why the alternate ending wouldn't have worked If Gi-hun had survived and gone to America only to find out the games were still ongoing, it would have left him feeling even more broken and disillusioned. This is because his original mission was to dismantle the games for good, but he would have learned that they were part of a much larger network than he initially thought.

Future prospects Would a US remake of 'Squid Game' be necessary? Had Gi-hun survived, he would have found himself in a position where he had to continue fighting against the games. This could have opened doors for another season of Squid Game or even a US-based season. However, fans might not have appreciated seeing him back in an endless cycle with the elites controlling the games.