Emma Stone's secret to staying relevant in the OTT world
What's the story
From playing quirky roles to delivering powerful performances, Emma Stone has done it all. But more than anything, she has successfully made her mark in the OTT era. As the digital platforms take over, a lot of actors have had to rethink their careers. Stone's transition into this new world shows how she has evolved with the industry.
Role selection
Embracing diverse roles in 'Maniac'
In the Netflix series Maniac, Stone tackled a complex role, showcasing her versatility as an actor. This was a smart choice, considering she was able to explore different aspects of her talent outside of traditional cinema. By taking up such diverse roles, she displayed adaptability and willingness to try out the unconventional. This is important in the OTT era, where content variety is limitless.
Creative Partnerships
Collaborating with visionary directors
Stone's collaboration with directors such as Cary Joji Fukunaga in Maniac is also a testament to her smart approach towards career development. When actors like Stone work with visionary filmmakers, they become part of the unique storytelling experiences that can be remembered on OTT platforms. These partnerships not just enrich an actor's portfolio but also draw the attention of audiences looking for something new.
Strategic choices
Balancing indie projects and blockbusters
Notably, Stone continues to juggle indie projects with mainstream blockbusters, thus appealing to various segments of the audience. This way, she can retain her artistic sensibilities while also being part of commercially successful projects that stream on OTT platforms. Such balanced choices can prove to be the key to long-term career growth in an ever-evolving industry landscape.