Emma Stone's secret to staying relevant in the OTT world

From playing quirky roles to delivering powerful performances, Emma Stone has done it all. But more than anything, she has successfully made her mark in the OTT era. As the digital platforms take over, a lot of actors have had to rethink their careers. Stone's transition into this new world shows how she has evolved with the industry.

Role selection Embracing diverse roles in 'Maniac' In the Netflix series Maniac, Stone tackled a complex role, showcasing her versatility as an actor. This was a smart choice, considering she was able to explore different aspects of her talent outside of traditional cinema. By taking up such diverse roles, she displayed adaptability and willingness to try out the unconventional. This is important in the OTT era, where content variety is limitless.

Creative Partnerships Collaborating with visionary directors Stone's collaboration with directors such as Cary Joji Fukunaga in Maniac is also a testament to her smart approach towards career development. When actors like Stone work with visionary filmmakers, they become part of the unique storytelling experiences that can be remembered on OTT platforms. These partnerships not just enrich an actor's portfolio but also draw the attention of audiences looking for something new.