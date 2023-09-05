Emma Stone-led 'Poor Things' emerges contender for major awards—here's why

Emma Stone-led 'Poor Things' emerges contender for major awards—here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 05, 2023

Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' to hit theaters on December 8

Emma Stone's Poor Things has been generating significant buzz since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Helmed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, the film not only received a standing ovation lasting over 10 minutes but also garnered positive reviews. So much so that the Frankenstein-inspired narrative has even ignited Oscar buzz. Let's decode its prospects for making a significant impact at major awards.

Why does this story matter?

Adapted from Alasdair Gray's eponymous 1992 novel—Poor Things brings to life a tale of an enigmatic woman entangled in a web of mysteries. Notably, this movie marks a reunion of director Lanthimos with Stone, following their collaboration in The Favourite (2018)—which received 10 Academy Award nominations. Now the question remains: Is history going to repeat itself after five years?

'Poor Things' resembles and reassembles the classic 'Frankenstein' narrative

Set against the backdrop of gothic romance—reminiscent of the Victorian era and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein—Poor Things weaves a story centering around Bella Baxter—a young woman who is brought back to life by mad scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. The scientist resurrects Baxter after her tragic demise. However, her revival comes with an unimaginable, unique twist: her adult body houses the brain of an infant.

Powerful performance by Stone might win her an Oscar

A recipient of the Best Actress Oscar for La La Land (2016), Stone once again demonstrates her acting prowess in Poor Things. Her performance has gained so much attention and appreciation that it has already generated significant Oscar buzz. Variety, in particular, highlighted her astonishing ability to shape the character. Moreover, critics have praised Stone's physical comedy gusto while subtly conveying her character's emotions.

Lanthimos's vast repertoire boasts his artistic genius

Renowned for his audacious visual style, Lanthimos has always pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. His earlier works, including Dogtooth (2009) and The Lobster (2015) garnered critical acclaim for their peculiar yet almost surreal landscapes. Despite earning many Best Director nominations over the years, Lanthimos didn't win an Oscar. However, with Poor Things, hopes are running high for him to claim the award this time.

Why does 'Poor Things' feel like potential Best Picture winner?

The film—which opened with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating—emerges as a compelling contender for the Best Picture award—owing to its unique blend of Stone's performance, Lanthimos's direction, and a heartwarming yet intriguing narrative that transcends the boundaries of gothic romance and social commentary. The film prominently explores themes such as feminism, inequalities, and complex relationships—all of which are traditionally highly valued in Oscar-nominated films.

Reviews: 'Poor Things' has garnered enthusiastic acclaim from critics

The LA Times described Poor Things as "A drama of female empowerment." IGN chimed in with praise, characterizing the film as a "delightfully perverse romp about bodies and brains." Meanwhile, The Guardian opined, "Lanthimos shows us an extraordinary, artificial, contorted world, partly shot in monochrome, sometimes bulging out at us through a fish-eye lens...elsewhere lit from within richly saturated tones...like an engraved color plate."

Meanwhile, a quick look at the team behind 'Poor Things'

Poor Things unfolds a script penned by Tony McNamara, the talented writer behind The Favourite. The project is backed by Ali Herting, Andrew Lowe, Dave McCary, and Stone. Meanwhile, Poor Things boasts an impressive ensemble, featuring renowned actors such as Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott, Ramy Youssef, Jarod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, and Margaret Qualley. The film is slated for a December 8 release.

