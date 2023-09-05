#BoxOfficeBuzz: SRK's 'Jawan' sells 3.34 lakh tickets

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: SRK's 'Jawan' sells 3.34 lakh tickets

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 06:32 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' is selling tickets like hotcakes!

It's Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan at the Bollywood box office right now! Jawan is at an all-time high and the film's advance bookings are soaring unabated. The action thriller's prevue and trailer have received great response from viewers as it projects Khan in never seen before avatars. The Atlee directorial is set to release on Thursday.

Advance ticket booking is open now

As per Himesh Mankad's post on X (formerly Twitter), "JAWAN VS PATHAAN @ NATIONAL CHAINS @ 3.30 PM (T-1.5 Days) #Pathaan: 3.55 Lakh Tickets V/S #Jawan: 3.34 Lakh Tickets. It's #ShahRukhKhan vs #ShahRukhKhan to claim the top spot for ALL TIME HIGHEST advance!" As per the box office trend, Jawan is set to make new records! Ready ah?

Twitter Post

Share this timeline