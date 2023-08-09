Ranveer Singh is suave-yet-wicked in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 11:21 am 1 min read

'Don 3' announcement teaser is here

"Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai (It's not only tough but impossible to catch Don)." After 12 long years, Farhan Akhtar is set with the third installment of Don and he dropped an announcement teaser on Wednesday. As the lead, Ranveer Singh has to fill in some really big shoes but the charismatic and versatile actor promises a new effervescent take.

The much-needed reboot is finally happening

Akhtar has been teasing fans about the third installment and the recently released teaser is a new wine in an old bottle. Shah Rukh Khan took forward Amitabh Bachchan's legacy with ease and now Singh is set to add his essence in the upcoming action thriller. The movie is set to release in 2025 and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

