Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar to marry this month, confirms Javed Akhtar

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 04, 2022

Wedding bells are ringing! Farhan-Shibani are to wed soon

It's the season of weddings in Bollywood and the next couple to tie the knot is actor/director/producer Farhan Akhtar and anchor/model Shibani Dandekar. And, this time, the news is set and confirmed, coming directly from the groom's father, poet/lyricist Javed Akhtar. According to Sr. Akhtar, the lovebirds are set to have a registered marriage on February 21, followed by an intimate ceremony. Congratulations!

Wedding planners have been appointed to arrange particulars: Sr. Akhtar

Speaking to Bombay Times, the screenwriter confirmed the couple was getting hitched after three years of dating. "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain [preparations for the wedding] [are] being taken care of by wedding planners." Of course, the celebration would be "simple" given the pandemic condition. "We're only calling a few people. It'll be a very simple affair."

'Wedding invites are yet to be given out'

Reports say the ceremony after the nuptials might be hosted at Sukoon, the Akhtar's family home in Khandala. "Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai [Even the invitations are yet to be given out]," noted the veteran. To recall, Senior Akhtar's wife, actor Shabana Azmi had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. So, the family is expected to exercise caution and care.

This is what Javed Akhtar had to say about Dandekar

Earlier, Sr. Akhtar had given his blessings to the anchor by expressing his views on her joining the family. "She is a very sweet girl," he had shared. For a long while now, Dandekar has also been a part of "family pictures" on social media.

Going insta-official to donning couple rings: Times wedding rumors surfaced

Ever since Akhtar-Dandekar made their relationship Instagram official on the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's birthday in 2019, wedding rumors have followed the pair. On multiple occasions, reports had hinted at duo's wedding, and sometimes there was some substance to those claims. Like, in March 2019, Akhtar had shared a picture of their intertwined hands, where they wore matching boho rings, sparking engagement speculations.

Then, reports suggested they would wed after 'Toofaan' release

Then, in January 2020, reports again suggested that they will wed by year-end after Akhtar-starrer Toofaan got released. At that time the sports drama was set to release in October, 2020 but things got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, now that Toofaan finally had its OTT premiere in July 2021, the couple seems to be fulfilling the other part of the deal.

Akhtar was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani

Notably, this will be the Dil Chahta Hai helmer's second marriage. Previously, he was married to Bollywood hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. They are parents to daughters, Shakya (21) and Akira (will be 15 on February 12).