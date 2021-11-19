'Disco Dancer' director B Subhash seeks financial help for wife

B Subhash, who helped skyrocket Mithun Chakraborty's career, is in need of assistance

Veteran Bollywood director B Subhash, who is most widely known for the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Disco Dancer, has sought financial assistance for his wife's medical treatment. Speaking to the press, the 77-year-old filmmaker revealed his wife, Tilottimma, who is 67, is battling severe lung and kidney ailments and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the pressure on his family. Here are the details.

Details

Subhash's wife has serious lung, kidney ailments since 5 years

Subhash, whose real name is Babbar Subhash, spoke to news agency PTI about his plight. "Five years ago, both [Tilottimma's] kidneys failed and she was supposed to undergo a kidney transplant," he said, adding how they could not go through the transplant as she was diagnosed with a serious lung ailment. Since then, the family has had to shoulder huge medical bills.

Pandemic impact

Onslaught of COVID-19 further affected the family

The writer said their family was managing somehow with their two daughters and son taking care of the company that he established in the 1980s. But since last year, things deteriorated with Tilottimma's worsening condition. The sexagenarian was reportedly hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for more than a month at a stretch in September this year. This led to a massive bill.

Fund-raiser

Mithun Chakraborty, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, others have helped them

Due to his wife's frequent hospitalization and treatment, they have incurred a bill amounting to Rs. 30L. Being unable to raise this amount, the family has approached various members of the industry—including Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain—and have received help. "Mithun Chakraborty also offered some help," noted the director. Now, his daughter Swetha has opened a fund-raiser on Ketto.

Other cases

Earlier, actress Shagufta Ali had also sought help for treatment

As per the website of the public fund-raiser application, Rs. 1,54,299 has been raised of the Rs. 30L goal at the time of writing. Notably, the pandemic has worsened the financial condition of many from the industry, thus further hampering their medical treatments. Earlier, actress Shagufta Ali had revealed she was in a financial crunch, making it difficult for her to continue her treatment.