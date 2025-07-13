IIM-Calcutta 'rape' case: 9-member SIT formed

The Kolkata Police has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged rape of a woman by a student at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. The incident reportedly happened inside the boys' hostel on Friday. According to her complaint, the woman was invited to the hostel under the pretense of counseling. The accused was arrested on Saturday after an FIR was filed by the woman and has been remanded in police custody till July 19.

Investigation progress Forensic teams have already visited the scene The SIT, headed by an assistant commissioner of the South West Division, is focusing on collecting digital and forensic evidence. Forensic teams have already visited the scene and collected samples for laboratory examination. CCTV footage from across the campus has also been sought from the IIM authorities as part of the investigation.

Family response Woman's father disputes police's version of events However, the woman's father has disputed the police's version of events. He said he received a call from his daughter on Friday night saying she had fallen off a vehicle and was injured. He alleged that police coerced her into filing the complaint. "Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened," he said.