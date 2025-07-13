IIM-Calcutta 'rape' case: 9-member SIT formed
What's the story
The Kolkata Police has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged rape of a woman by a student at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. The incident reportedly happened inside the boys' hostel on Friday. According to her complaint, the woman was invited to the hostel under the pretense of counseling. The accused was arrested on Saturday after an FIR was filed by the woman and has been remanded in police custody till July 19.
Investigation progress
Forensic teams have already visited the scene
The SIT, headed by an assistant commissioner of the South West Division, is focusing on collecting digital and forensic evidence. Forensic teams have already visited the scene and collected samples for laboratory examination. CCTV footage from across the campus has also been sought from the IIM authorities as part of the investigation.
Family response
Woman's father disputes police's version of events
However, the woman's father has disputed the police's version of events. He said he received a call from his daughter on Friday night saying she had fallen off a vehicle and was injured. He alleged that police coerced her into filing the complaint. "Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened," he said.
Official intervention
State Women's Commission takes suo motu cognizance of incident
The State Women's Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said they are in touch with the police to visit the woman and her family. "We want the truth to come out," she said, adding that if social stigma or family pressure is stopping them from speaking freely, it must be addressed.