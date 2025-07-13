Page Loader
IIM-Calcutta 'rape' case: 9-member SIT formed
The incident reportedly happened inside the boys' hostel

IIM-Calcutta 'rape' case: 9-member SIT formed

By Snehil Singh
Jul 13, 2025
04:18 pm
What's the story

The Kolkata Police has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged rape of a woman by a student at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. The incident reportedly happened inside the boys' hostel on Friday. According to her complaint, the woman was invited to the hostel under the pretense of counseling. The accused was arrested on Saturday after an FIR was filed by the woman and has been remanded in police custody till July 19.

Investigation progress

Forensic teams have already visited the scene

The SIT, headed by an assistant commissioner of the South West Division, is focusing on collecting digital and forensic evidence. Forensic teams have already visited the scene and collected samples for laboratory examination. CCTV footage from across the campus has also been sought from the IIM authorities as part of the investigation.

Family response

Woman's father disputes police's version of events

However, the woman's father has disputed the police's version of events. He said he received a call from his daughter on Friday night saying she had fallen off a vehicle and was injured. He alleged that police coerced her into filing the complaint. "Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened," he said.

Official intervention

State Women's Commission takes suo motu cognizance of incident

The State Women's Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said they are in touch with the police to visit the woman and her family. "We want the truth to come out," she said, adding that if social stigma or family pressure is stopping them from speaking freely, it must be addressed.