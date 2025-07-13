President nominates 4 new members to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four new members to the Rajya Sabha. The nominees include senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, social worker C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain. The nominations were made to fill vacancies caused by the retirement of earlier nominated members. The President's decision comes under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, which allows her to nominate people with special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, and social service.

Legal expert Ujjwal Nikam Nikam, a prominent public prosecutor, is best known for his work on high-profile cases like the Gulshan Kumar murder and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He was also the BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central in the 2024 General Elections, but lost to Congress's Varsha Gaikwad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his nomination, calling it a recognition of his dedication to law and constitutional values.

Diplomatic veteran Harsh Vardhan Shringla Shringla, a retired Indian Foreign Service officer, was India's foreign secretary from January 2020 to April 2022. He has also served as India's Ambassador to the United States and was Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency in 2023. PM Modi praised Shringla's diplomatic acumen and strategic thinking, saying his unique perspectives would enrich Parliamentary proceedings.

Social activist C Sadanandan Master Master is a veteran teacher and social worker from Kerala who has been associated with the BJP. He contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections and survived a brutal political attack in 1994 that left him disabled. PM Modi praised Master's courage and dedication to national development, calling him an epitome of courage against injustice.