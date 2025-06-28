Page Loader
Home / News / Politics News / Modi influencing EC to scrap Bihar voter list: Tejashwi Yadav
Summarize
Modi influencing EC to scrap Bihar voter list: Tejashwi Yadav
Yadav made the remarks on X

Modi influencing EC to scrap Bihar voter list: Tejashwi Yadav

By Snehil Singh
Jun 28, 2025
05:50 pm
What's the story

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of influencing the Election Commission (EC) to scrap Bihar's voter list. He alleged that the EC was asked to prepare a new list using documents predating 1987. "In their frustration over electoral defeat, these people are now conspiring to strip Bihar and its people of their voting rights," he wrote on X.

Twitter Post

Yadav's post on X

Welfare concerns

Will discuss this with other opposition alliance leaders: Yadav

Yadav further warned that under the "special intensive revision," people's names could be removed from voter rolls, depriving them of basic welfare schemes. He said this would prevent the issuance of voter ID cards and access to ration, pension, reservation benefits, scholarships, among others. The RJD leader also said he discussed these concerns with other opposition alliance leaders.

Election update

Bihar elections

The statement comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, Yadav's RJD will contest as part of the opposition INDIA bloc. The EC had announced a special revision of electoral rolls in June, raising questions about its timing so close to elections.

Criticism voiced

Decision criticized by several opposition leaders

The decision has been criticized by several opposition leaders. Yadav questioned if it was feasible to prepare a new voters' list for eight crore people in 25 days. He alleged that the required documents are often not available to poor citizens, and his party would approach the EC on this issue. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the EC of conducting National Register of Citizens (NRC) through "the backdoor."

Additional criticism

Bihar Congress president slams EC's decision

Owaisi argued that expecting poor people to have their parents' documents was unrealistic and would result in disenfranchisement. Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar also slammed the EC's decision, alleging it was a conspiracy against Dalits, minorities, and economically weaker sections. The last intensive revision of the voters' list in Bihar was done in 2003. Booth Level Officers will conduct a door-to-door survey as part of this revision exercise.