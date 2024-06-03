Next Article

Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi and BJP chief before election results

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:27 pm Jun 03, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before the Lok Sabha election results are scheduled to be announced. According to reports, after meeting with PM Modi, Kumar met with Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda. There was no official word on the details of the meeting.

Exit polls

Kumar meets BJP leaders after exit polls predict NDA win

At least 12 exit polls—released on Saturday—have predicted a big win for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with PM Modi expected to secure a third straight term. Kumar's JD(U), part of the NDA, is considered a declining yet still significant force in the state, facing strong challenges from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. To be sure, the exit polls are not always accurate.

NDA vs INDIA

What do exit polls predict

Exit polls have forecast a sweeping victory for the BJP, with certain pollsters suggesting that the NDA could surpass the 400-seat mark—a goal highlighted by the party's "ab ki baar 400 par" slogan. Most pollsters have predicted that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance would secure around 130-160 seats. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has claimed that it will secure over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha.

INDIA bloc

Other opposition leaders dismiss exit poll results

Several opposition leaders have dismissed the exit poll results. On Monday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the opposition bloc is "hopeful" that the results will be "completely opposite" to the exit poll predictions. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the alliance will win over 295 seats based on a "people's survey." Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has suggested that the predictions were prepared in advance to benefit BJP supporters in the share market.

Lok Sabha elections

Vote counting to begin tomorrow at 8am

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections—the second longest since 1951-52—spanned six weeks and seven phases. The extensive electoral process started on April 19, followed by phases on April 26, May 7, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The vote counting will begin at 8:00am on Tuesday and will continue until all votes from the 543 constituencies are tallied by the Election Commission of India.