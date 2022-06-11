Politics

BJP's global outreach program: JP Nadda to meet 13 envoys

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 11, 2022, 10:26 pm 2 min read

The engagement with envoys is part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's on the founding day.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking forward to engaging with ambassadors from over 150 countries as part of its global outreach drive. On Saturday, the fourth such gathering will take place at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Envoys from 13 countries are expected to participate in the meeting with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda today evening.

Global initiative Meeting is a part of 'Know BJP' initiative

At the BJP headquarters today, Nadda will meet with envoys from the United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Nepal, Thailand, Mauritius, and Zamaika. This engagement is part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's National President on April 6, the party's founding day. In these meetings, the party provides extensive information about its history, doctrine, organization, and active operations.

Groups The party has divided the envoys into groups

The party has divided the envoys into groups including African, East Asian, Gulf, CIS, and North American nations This series' next events are set for June 13 and 15. BJP National Spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department, and a few other notable BJP officials will join Nadda at the event.

Past meetings Nadda had already interacted with 34 foreign envoys

So far, Nadda has met with 34 foreign envoys. On Saturday, the BJP head met with envoys from Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. "India's global recognition has increased under the Narendra Modi government and there was a need to familiarise the envoys with the party's history and vision," BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI.

Plan Party organizing regular meetings with envoys

Chauthaiwale also stated that the party will meet with other envoys. "We will have three or four interaction sessions this month," he said. Nadda touched on the BJP's expansion, increase in membership and structure, and the function of the BJP's departments and frontal organizations throughout his engagement. The envoys emphasized the importance of their nations' bilateral relations with India.