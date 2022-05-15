India

J&K: SIT to probe Kashmiri Pandit's killing, says LG

Written by Abhishek Hari May 15, 2022, 08:30 pm 3 min read

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha termed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's murder as premeditated. He also stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate the incident. LG Sinha stated that the SIT will also investigate the use of coercion to disperse Kashmiri migrant protesters after the incident. Police have also shot down two foreign terrorists involved in Bhat's killing.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kashmiri Pandits have been the target of militancy over the last three decades.

This was the third attack against the community this year.

In April, militants shot and injured Bal Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, inside his medical shop in J&K's Kulgam.

Seven people died in October 2021 when militants carried out a number of attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers.

Manoj Sinha Probe into tear gas shelling on protesters

LG's statement came after meetings with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, and the Gupkar alliance. Sinha also called for an investigation into the tear gas shelling on protesting Kashmiri Pandits. As per reports, officials behind the action will face action. "Bhat's assassination desecrated humanity and embarrassed the entire society," said Ravinder Raina, state BJP president Raina claimed that Pakistani-backed terrorists murdered Bhat "brutally."

Report What do we know about the incident?

As per reports, terrorists opened fire at Bhat, an employee of the revenue department in J&K's Budgam district on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at the Tehsildar office in Chadoora. The victim sustained serious injuries in the incident. He was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he was declared dead.

Quote 'Is this how government will take us back to valley?'

Questioning the safety of Pandits, the victim's father, Bitta Ji Bhat, a retired assistant police sub-inspector based in Jammu, asked, "Is this how the government will take us back home to the Valley?" "The government has totally failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

Fact Terror group 'Kashmir Tigers' claimed responsibility for attack

Police said two militants shot Bhat at point-blank with a pistol. Both militants have been neutralized, said police.. Following the attack, a joint team of J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched. According to a report by India Today, a little-known terror group Kashmir Tigers claimed responsibility for the attack.

Parties Political parties strongly condemn killing

Meanwhile, all major political parties in J&K strongly condemned the killing. Mehbooba Mufti, J&K PDP chief, and former CM said, "It (the attack) exposes the false claims of normalcy in Kashmir." National Conference leader and ex-chief minister Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to to attack the administration. The Gupkar alliance raised the issue of minority communities' security with LG Sinha on Sunday.