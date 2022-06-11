Politics

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP clinches Karnataka, Haryana; Congress bags Rajasthan

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 11, 2022, 10:15 am 3 min read

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra suffered a setback with the BJP winning the third seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victories in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana in the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. The Indian National Congress got all its three candidates elected in Rajasthan. However, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra suffered a setback with the BJP winning the third seat. In Karnataka, the BJP won three seats and the Congress one.

Of the total 57 vacant seats, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu each had six seats vacant.

Bihar had five seats vacant, while Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh each had four seats vacant.

Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each had three seats vacant.

Further, two seats each from Punjab, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana and one seat from Uttarakhand were also vacant.

Forty-one candidates were elected unopposed.

Tussle Sitharaman, Goyal, Surjewala among big winners

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, the Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, and the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut were among the 16 candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Maharashtra and Haryana witnessed a tussle over cross-voting and alleged breach of election rules delaying the counting by around eight hours. Rajasthan also witnessed a cross-voting.

Shiv Sena BJP win 3 seats in Maharashtra, setback for MVA

In Maharashtra, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik won. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi also won the elections. In a setback to the Sena, BJP defeated Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat. Both the BJP and the MVA had earlier approached the Election Commission alleging cross voting and seeking disqualification of votes.

Cross-voting Congress wins three seats in Rajasthan, BJP gets one

In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress won three of the four seats, while the BJP bagged the remaining one seat. Congress' Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari won. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari won, however, Zee Media founder Subhash Chandra—an Independent backed by the BJP—lost the seat. Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwah of the BJP cross-voted for the Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari.

Cross-voting Kuldeep Bishnoi sinks Maken's ship, BJP wins big in Haryana

In Haryana, the Congress suffered a setback with the BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, backed by the BJP and its ally Jannayak Janata Party, winning on two seats, while the Congress' Ajay Maken, a former union minister, lost. Congress MLA and polling agent BB Batra said the party's Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted for Sharma, while Congress MLA's vote was declared invalid.

JDS draws blank BJP wins three in Karnataka, Congress one

It was a photo-finish for the BJP in Karnataka, with the party winning all the three Rajya Sabha seats it contested out of the four that went to polls. The Congress won one. However, the Janata Dal (Secural) lost the one seat it had. BJP's Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, and ex-Union Minister Jairam Ramesh of the Congress were declared winners.