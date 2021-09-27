Rajasthan: Bluetooth-fitted slipper worth Rs. 6L used to cheat REET

The Rajasthan government had suspended the internet in many places to prevent cheating during REET.

Despite the suspension of the internet, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) on Sunday witnessed some bizarre cheating incidents. The Rajasthan Police said they detained several aspirants across the state for resorting to extreme measures such as fitting Bluetooth devices in slippers to cheat during the test. Notably, the Rajasthan government had suspended the internet in many places to prevent cheating.

Aspirants paid Rs. 6 lakh for Bluetooth-fitted slippers: Police

The Rajasthan Police said some aspirants had paid up to Rs. 6 lakh for the Bluetooth-fitted slippers. In Bikaner, five people were reportedly arrested for wearing Bluetooth-fitted slippers. Bikaner's Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said slippers were found fitted with a small calling device connected with a SIM card. "A tiny, barely visible Bluetooth-enabled device was found fitted in a candidates' ears," Chandra said.

Slipper terror: Stringent security measures were imposed

With several such cheating incidents reported from across the state, stringent security measures were imposed in examination centers. The Superintendent of Ajmer district even issued orders for all applicants to remove slippers 200 meters away from the examination centers. Two head constables and one constable too were suspended for their alleged involvement in facilitating the cheating by REET aspirants, India Today reported.

Police arrested dummy candidates; busted gangs involved in cheating

In Dausa and Jaipur rural districts, police arrested four and eight dummy candidates, respectively, PTI reported. The police have also busted several gangs involved in cheating in Bikaner, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur. In Bikaner, the police said two of the five arrested were gang members who gave slippers to the candidates, each costing Rs. 6 lakh.

Rajasthan government suspended internet on Sunday for REET

Conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled themselves for REET. It was held in two shifts at 3,993 centers across 33 districts. Reports claimed officials were under intense pressure as any unlawful activity inside exam halls could lead to their dismissal. The government had suspended the internet in many parts of the state, barring Jaipur to prevent cheating.