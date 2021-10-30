3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly by-polls today

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 11:29 am

By-polls across 14 states and union territories are being held today.

By-polls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats across 14 states and union territories began at 7 am on Saturday. The UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh are the parliamentary constituencies holding by-elections. Votes will be counted on Tuesday, November 2. Here are more details on this.

Details

Where are the Assembly seats situated?

The three Lok Sabha seats were left vacant after the sitting members died earlier this year. Of the 29 Assembly seats, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, and three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Two seats each are in Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Telangana.

Bihar

A prestige battle in Bihar

In Bihar, the two seats voting today—Tarpur and Kusheshwar Asthan—will be a crucial test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is the smaller party in the ruling alliance. On the other hand, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is looking to upset the ruling party. He has promised the "departure" of CM Kumar from the state.

Haryana

Farmers' protest to affect Haryana by-poll

Haryana's Ellenabad is witnessing a triangular contest among the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the ruling BJP-led alliance, and the Congress. The seat was left vacant after INLD's lone MLA Abhay Chautala resigned in January in support of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws. He is now contesting again and is said to have the support of farmers' leaders.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan by-polls crucial for Congress

The Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad by-polls in Rajasthan are crucial for the ruling Congress to maintain the stability of its government. There have been tensions between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot and the feud had almost collapsed the government last year. Notably, the Vallabhnagar seat is held by the Congress and Dhariawad, by the BJP.

Other updates

How is the voter turnout so far?

Until 9 am, 10% voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal, 5% in Bihar, 8% in Karnataka, 12.86% in Assam, 17% in Mizoram, and over 10% in Haryana. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has reportedly sought a report from the district administration in connection with minor incidents reported from polling booths in West Bengal.

Twitter Post

