All 22 students at a Bihar school who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Friday have now tested negative, an official told the news agency ANI. The students at the school—located in the Asarganj area of Munger district—had previously tested positive during random screening. The incident comes mere days after schools were allowed to reopen after being shut for roughly nine months.

Details All 22 students tested negative via antigen tests: Officials

District Program Manager Naseem Khan said, "The 22 students who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative in the second round of the coronavirus antigen test." Earlier, 22 students and three teachers had tested positive at the school. "Till now, the samples were being tested at the district level, now RT-PCR tests will be conducted and samples sent to Patna."

Action Earlier, authorities had declared area containment zone

After the first round of testing, the school had reportedly been ordered shut. A medical team had also rushed to the area and declared it a containment zone. Dr. Ajay Kumar Bharti, a civil surgeon at the Sadar Hospital in Munger, had told ANI, "We are prepared and have created a containment zone in Asarganj. For precaution, medical teams have been constituted for screening."

Related news School principal in Gaya tests positive

In other news, the principal of a school in Gaya district's Saraiya village has tested positive for COVID-19. The Gaya district administration on Wednesday announced the closure of the school. Gaya's District Education Officer (DEO) M. Khan told IANS that all teachers at the school have been directed to undergo COVID-19 tests and submit their reports as soon as possible.

Schools reopening Schools had reopened from January 4