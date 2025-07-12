Decoding slowest Test hundreds by England batters in Bazball era 

Joe Root scored his 37th Test century, against India at Lord's. The England batter achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the third Test match in the ongoing five-match series. However, Root took 192 balls to complete his hundred. His approach was different than the usual aggressive one, which England have adapted since Brendon McCullum was appointed their head coach in Tests. On this note, let's look at the slowest Test hundreds by England batters in the 'Bazball' era.

#3 Joe Root - 192 balls vs India, 2025 Root's latest hundred is third on this list as he required 192 balls to reach three figures. England were reduced to 44/2 on Day 1 when he arrived to bat. The 109-run partnership between Root and Ollie Pope for the third wicket helped England recover. Root also added 108 runs with skipper Ben Stokes en route to his 104 off 199 balls. His efforts meant England finished at 387/10.

#2 Ben Foakes - 206 balls vs South Africa, 2022 Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes played a solid knock for England in the 2022 Manchester Test against South Africa. Batting second, England were reduced to 145/5 when Foakes arrived. He joined forces with Stokes as the duo recorded a crucial 173-run stand for the sixth wicket. Following Stokes's departure, Foakes also added two 40-plus stands alongside Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson. Having reached his hundred off 206 balls, Foakes returned unbeaten on 113 off 217 balls as England recorded an innings win.