Does the 2025 WTC final have a reserve day?
What's the story
The 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final is just around the corner, with Australia and South Africa set to clash at Lord's.
This will be South Africa's maiden appearance in a WTC final, while Australia will be looking to defend their title after defeating India in the last edition.
With rain forecasted on the second day of play, fans are wondering if there is a reserve day.
Here are the details.
Extra day
June 16 is the reserve day
Yes, there is a reserve day for the all-important 2025 WTC final.
The one-off Test is scheduled for June 11-15, with June 16 serving as the reserve day.
Notably, the additional day will be used to compensate any overs lost due to bad weather during the main five-day period of play.
The extra day will not be used otherwise.
Information
What happens in case of draw?
If the WTC final ends in a draw, the two teams will share the coveted trophy. The reserve day can't be used in case of an outright draw. Only time/overs lost due to bad weather can move the play into the sixth day.
Conditions
What is the weather forecast for WTC final?
As per the weather forecast, Day 1 of the WTC final could be a bit overcast with some rain expected the following morning.
However, conditions are likely to improve after that with sunny spells and occasional clouds.
This means that while there may be some interruptions due to rain initially, things should clear up as the match progresses.
Final
Both Australia, South Africa eye records
As mentioned, South Africa are gearing up for their maiden WTC final. They finished atop the 2023-25 cycle with eight wins, three defeats, and a draw (PCT: 69.44).
On the other hand, Australia reached their second successive WTC final by finishing second. They compiled a points percentage of 67.54.
The Pat Cummins-led Australia could become the first side to defend their WTC title.